INFINITE LIFE and BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Set For Atlantic Theater Company's 2023-2024 Season

Atlantic Theater Company has announced the first two productions for its 2023-2024 season. Atlantic's 2023-2024 season kicks off with the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker's play Infinite Life, directed by James Macdonald, and the world premiere of Marco Ramirez's musical Buena Vista Social Club , directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali.

Tickets for both Infinite Life and Buena Vista Social Club will go on pre-sale to Atlantic Members on Tuesday, June 27. Regular tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 11.

Additional productions for the 2023-2024 season will be announced at a later date.

Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 46% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more! For more information or to purchase an Atlantic membership, visit atlantictheater.org/join/membership or call AudienceView at 646-989-7996.

World Premiere Play

A Co-Production with National Theatre

INFINITE LIFE

Written by Annie Baker

Directed by James Macdonald

Linda Gross Theater

August 18 – October 8, 2023

Opening: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Five women in Northern California sit outside on chaise lounges and philosophize. A surprisingly funny inquiry into the complexity of suffering, and what it means to desire in a body that's failing you.

Atlantic is thrilled to welcome back both Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker (Body Awareness) and Obie Award winning director James Macdonald (Cloud Nine).

The cast of Infinite Life will feature Marylouise Burke (True West), Mia Katigbak (Scenes From a Marriage), Christina Kirk (Clybourne Park), Kristine Nielsen (Tony Award nominee, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), Brenda Pressley (The Lyons), and Pete Simpson (Is This a Room).  

Infinite Life will feature sets by dots, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Bray Poor, props by Noah Mease, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting, Joe Geary, CSA. Laura Smith will serve as production stage manager.

World Premiere Musical

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Book by Marco Ramirez

Music by the Grammy Award winning Buena Vista Social Club

Choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Directed by Saheem Ali

Linda Gross Theater

November 17 – December 31, 2023

Opening: December 12, 2023

Inspired by the Grammy-winning 1997 album, Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere musical Buena Vista Social Club . Directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), this story of the legendary artists who recorded the album features the soul-stirring music of Cuba's golden age, with a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck (Carousel, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and a music team led by Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit).

Buena Vista Social Club will feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Jonathan Deans, projections by Hannah Waseleski, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director Marco Paguia, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. 




