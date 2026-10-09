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I HAVE A SECRET TO SHARE WITH YOU Immersive Masquerade Ball is Coming to Mercer Labs

The evening will feature an exclusive headline set from DJ Pee .Wee, the DJ persona of nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak and more.

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I HAVE A SECRET TO SHARE WITH YOU Immersive Masquerade Ball is Coming to Mercer Labs

CX, the collective of artists, musicians, creators & producers behind You Are So Lucky and the creative & performances within Tell No One, today will present i have a secret to share with you: an immersive masquerade ball that takes over the late nights at Mercer Labs in Lower Manhattan, beginning Halloween weekend.

Guests are invited to come embodied as their zodiac sign for a night of live performance, music & intrigue, with an exclusive headline set from DJ Pee .Wee, the DJ persona of nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak, along with an ongoing series of headline performances still under wraps.

Starting Friday, October 30, the 36,000-square-foot Museum of Art and Technology becomes a nocturnal labyrinth: three floors and twelve interconnected rooms of sight, sound & performance, each one a chapter built around a sign of the zodiac — embodied by live performers within the projections.

Expect: late-night dance floors, cocktails & installations… and in every room, a secret waiting to be told… a confession, an anointing, a release, an ascension.

Throughout the night, CX performers move through the museum and its digital environments as a form of “Performative Architecture” — a practice that dissolves the line between performer, guest & artwork. Follow a performer out of a projection and into another room. Stumble onto a hidden interaction. Find yourself at the center of a moment you didn't see coming. Throughout the series the guests themselves become the stars of the show, sharing secrets, finding hidden rooms, and ensuring every night is a “this-will-only-happen-once” experience.

The invitation is simple: come embodied as your sign. Celestial couture, high-fashion masks, dark astrology… or something entirely your own. A lookbook for each of the twelve signs, plus a thirteenth, oblivion, is available at ihaveasecrettosharewithyou.com.

The series opened in September with a run of members-only preview nights for the CX community. Halloween weekend marks its public premiere.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 — THE SERIES PREMIERE NIGHT

10:00 PM–3:30 AM

The premiere night opens the labyrinth with an astrology masquerade of fashion, photography, performance & intrigue. Guests wander the twelve rooms before finding their way to the Grand Ballroom for a late-night dance floor anchored by a mystery headline performance — followed by a deep-techno set built for Mercer Labs' immersive sound space.

Opening-night availability is extremely limited.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 — A night with DJ PEE .WEE (aka Anderson .Paak)

10:00 PM – 3:30 AM

On Halloween night, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) takes over the Grand Ballroom for an exclusive headline set… a late-night journey through funk, disco & hip-hop with the feel of an intimate house party, set inside a much larger world.

Between songs, slip back into the labyrinth to find the characters, installations & stories waiting in the rooms beyond the dance floor. Then return to dance.

A TAKEOVER AT MERCER LABS

Mercer Labs sits at 21 Dey Street, steps from the Oculus in Downtown Manhattan, where art and technology meet across a series of immersive environments. For CX — a collective that has built its reputation on taking over unexpected spaces and treating nightlife itself as a creative medium — it is the next canvas.

CX created the event series You Are So Lucky, an event that Vogue Magazine called “New York's Most Mysterious Underground Halloween Party” and produced the creative & performances within Tell No One, what The Untitled Magazine called “One of the most ambitious and visually arresting nightlife experiences New York has seen in years.”

With i have a secret to share with you, the collective turns Mercer Labs into a world built around the signs of the zodiac… one designed to be explored, danced through & felt firsthand.

 

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