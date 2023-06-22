Hyper-Intimate Production Of UNCLE VANYA Launches $20 Ticket Lottery

Tony and Olivier-winning OHenry Productions and The Dennis & Victoria Ross Foundation have announced a $20 ticket lottery for the hyper-intimate production of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya. Staged by rising-star director Jack Serio (This Beautiful Future, On Set With Theda Bara) at a private loft in the Flatiron District, this limited engagement of 16 performances only for just 40 audience members a night runs June 28–July 16, 2023, with an opening set for Thursday, July 6.

A limited number of $20 tickets to Uncle Vanya will be available via a digital lottery on www.vanyanyc.com and will be distributed 24 hours in advance of the performance. Audiences can sign-up for multiple performances, however, if they win the lottery, all entries for future performances will be void.



Tony-winner David Cromer as Vanya leads an all-star cast that includes Will Brill as Astrov, Julia Chan as Yelena, Will Dagger as Telegin, Tony-nominee Marin Ireland as Sonya, two-time Tony-winner Bill Irwin as Serebryakov, Nathan Malin as Yefim, Ann McDonough as Maria, and Virginia Wing as Marina.

Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya's father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena. Using Paul Schmidt's seminal translation, Serio stages a hyper-intimate new production of Chekhov's masterpiece at a private loft in the Flatiron District for just 40 audience members a night. This radical new staging highlights the immediacy and profound humanity of Chekhov's enduring classic.

The creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), and Christopher Darbassie (sound design). David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.



Sixteen performances of Uncle Vanya will take place June 28–July 16, 2023, at a private loft in the Flatiron District. The exact address will be provided to ticket buyers at least 24 hours in advance. The performance schedule is Wednesday through Sunday at 8pm with an additional performance on Monday, July 10 at 8pm. The anticipated running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission.