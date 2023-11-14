Hershey Felder Brings GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE to the Town Hall

Actor/pianist Hershey Felder will present George Gershwin Alone in New York City for the first time in over 20 years as a special one night only performance, with 100% of net proceeds, and Felder donating 100% of his portion, to benefit the Entertainment Community Fund. The performance will be on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street).



Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.



Twenty-two years ago, George Gershwin Alone, written by and starring Felder and directed by Joel Zwick, premiered at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre. It was the first of Felder’s one-man biographical composer shows that have delighted audiences through 15 different characters and thousands of performances celebrating Beethoven, Berlin, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Bernstein, Debussy, and Liszt, among others.

George Gershwin Alone includes a full performance of the legendary “A Rhapsody in Blue,” which originally premiered almost 100 years ago just steps away from The Town Hall at what was Aeolian Hall on West 43rd Street. The production also features some of Gershwin’s most beloved songs, including “Summertime,” “The Man I Love,” “‘S Wonderful,” “Someone To Watch Over Me,” “Embraceable You,” and “Swanee,” among others. The one-night-only performance will also include guest appearances from some of Broadway’s brightest talents.



The benefit performance of George Gershwin Alone continues Felder’s philanthropic efforts during and following the pandemic, where he has donated over $2,000,000 to US theatres and international arts organizations, via live performances and streaming productions.



Felder is also in New York City performing Monsieur Chopin, a play with music, directed by Joel Zwick, which runs November 16-December 24, 2023 at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street). Opening night is Sunday, November 19.



Monsieur Chopin features the romantic story and music of Fryderyk Chopin, set in the Polish pianist-composer’s Parisian salon where he will teach a piano lesson that actually took place in March 1848, just days after the February 1848 revolution. As the lesson unfolds, Chopin reveals secrets about the art of the piano and composition, as well as secrets about himself. Felder delves deep into the music and psyche of the man, considered by his contemporaries, and now by history, as the true “Poet of the Piano.” In Monsieur Chopin, Felder features some of Chopin’s most beautiful and enduring music while entertaining us in his unique and theatrical style.