Heather Matarazzo, Héctor Elizondo & Kathleen Marshall Set for Garry Marshall Theatre Fundraiser

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Garry Marshall Theatre and Jerry Mitchell present the nonprofit's Annual Fundraiser Event on Friday, November 13, 2026 at Verse LA, a modern-day supper club.

This year, the nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre (GMT) will honor Garry Marshall's wife of over 50 years, Barbara Marshall, for her commitment to the arts and opportunity, her dedication to the community, and her humanitarian efforts across Los Angeles.

The November 13 festivities will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Garry Marshall's iconic Walt Disney Pictures and BrownHouse Productions film The Princess Diaries that launched the career of Anne Hathaway and brought Julie Andrews out of retirement for the beloved film and its sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. The evening's special guests include stars of the film Heather Matarazzo, Héctor Elizondo, and Kathleen Marshall.

Known primarily as a filmmaker (Pretty Woman, Beaches, Valentine's Day) and television creator ('Happy Days,' 'Laverne & Shirley,' 'Mork & Mindy'), Garry Marshall was also a theatre guy who grew up in the Bronx. The Marshalls' generosity in the arts, education and medical arenas has been extensive, culminating in Garry wanting the community to have a professional, intimate theatre space for creativity to blossom. He and Barbara broke ground in 1995 and opened their then Falcon Theatre in 1997 with their daughter Kathleen Marshall.

November 13 is the anniversary of Garry's birthday and the date of the theatre's annual intimate fundraising event. This year, GMT is joined by co-producer, Tony Award winner, director, choreographer, Broadway Bares creator, and friend Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Hairspray, Boop!: The Musical) as the nonprofit honors the remarkable accomplishments and vision of Barbara Marshall.

In honoring Barbara Marshall, the nonprofit is also formally announcing a new philanthropic endeavor: the Barbara Marshall Opportunity Initiative. Named after Barbara, the theatre's board chair, the initiative is guided by her humanitarian view that “accessibility and opportunity are essential to societal growth.” It aims to create more opportunities for performers, designers and playwrights, and to expand youth arts education programming at GMT.

Proceeds from this event will help sustain the GMT and the expansion of programming and community connection through innovative and unique programming like Game Night with Eden [Espinosa] & Kamilah [Marshall], Halloween Squares (hosted by Jonathan Mangum), and presenting Irish Christmas In America, in addition to artist development, and its defining, process-based youth arts education opportunities.

The evening will boast orchestrations by John Debney (The Princess Diaries, The Greatest Showman, Elf). Debney and his wife Lola co-host the nonprofit's intimate gala at VERSE, a stunning modern-day supper club from 18-time GRAMMY-winning mixer Manny Marroquin, known for its exceptional sound, libations, and showcasing cuisine by Chef Oscar. Live band and musical performances to be announced.



Photo Credit: Ron Batzdorff.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 09 Hrs 58 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming