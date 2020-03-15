Harlem Stage Cancels Performance Due to COVID-19

Harlem Stage has announced the cancellation of March events due to COVID-19.

The following events have been cancelled:

Manhattan School of Music: Harlem Stage Jazz Music Intensive

Manhattan School of Music: Latin X Jazz Orchestra with Special Guest Miguel Zenon

Marking Time: Prisons in the Lives of Black Women

A Drop Of Midnight will now Premier October 13 with performances through October 18. Tickets purchased for the March/April dates will be honored in October.

If you have questions about possible refunds or would like additional information, please

Check harlemstage.org for information on rescheduled performances.

Contact the Harlem Stage box office at 212-281-9240 x 19





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You