Article Pixel Mar. 15, 2020  
Harlem Stage Cancels Performance Due to COVID-19

Harlem Stage has announced the cancellation of March events due to COVID-19.

The following events have been cancelled:

  • Manhattan School of Music: Harlem Stage Jazz Music Intensive
  • Manhattan School of Music: Latin X Jazz Orchestra with Special Guest Miguel Zenon
  • Marking Time: Prisons in the Lives of Black Women

A Drop Of Midnight will now Premier October 13 with performances through October 18. Tickets purchased for the March/April dates will be honored in October.

If you have questions about possible refunds or would like additional information, please




