Harlem Stage Cancels Performance Due to COVID-19
Harlem Stage has announced the cancellation of March events due to COVID-19.
The following events have been cancelled:
- Manhattan School of Music: Harlem Stage Jazz Music Intensive
- Manhattan School of Music: Latin X Jazz Orchestra with Special Guest Miguel Zenon
- Marking Time: Prisons in the Lives of Black Women
A Drop Of Midnight will now Premier October 13 with performances through October 18. Tickets purchased for the March/April dates will be honored in October.
If you have questions about possible refunds or would like additional information, please
- Check harlemstage.org for information on rescheduled performances.
- Contact the Harlem Stage box office at 212-281-9240 x 19