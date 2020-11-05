Hand Forged Fiction Launches Inaugural Season with 9-Part Graphic Audio Drama BROTHER, MINE

Brother, Mine premieres online November 13 with new installments each month through June 18, 2021.

Hand Forged Fiction, a newly formed theater ensemble forged by displaced New York City professionals determined to continue engaging the national dialogue through art, is launching its inaugural season of new inventive work with the 9-part graphic audio drama Brother, Mine written by KC Keene and Eric Dente. Under the direction of Mr. Dente, the 5-member cast features voice artists Drew Drake as Malcom O'Brien and Rob Karma Robinson as Raymond Aurum, with Elizabeth Brewster as Sarah O'Brien, Rob Hille as Anthony O'Brien and Andrew Kaempfer as Kenneth O'Brien.

Part One in the 9-part series of Brother, Mine kicks off Friday, November 13, 2020, followed by Part Two on Friday, November 27, 2020. The series will continue with monthly installments through Friday, June 18, 2020.

The new 9-part serial graphic audio drama, Brother, Mine written by KC Keene and Eric Dente, explores the confluence of dramatic, aural, musical, graphic and illustration artistry.

Part One begins with Malcom O'Brien, a young man adopted into a life of privilege returning to the neighborhood of his birth seeking credibility from a father he has never known. In determining his own destiny and applying his privilege to a greater cause, he finds himself at odds with everyone he's ever called family both old and new.

"A hard-hitting contemporary parable, rendered with passion and urgency," - Steven Levenson, Tony Award-winner Dear Evan Hansen.

What is graphic audio? An homage to the golden era of 45 record story books brought into modern motion with a fully realized soundscape, extraordinary voiceover actors, and poignant visual imagery. Portable, episodic storytelling in the solitude of your own earbuds. A transportive and revelatory artform amplifying the immersive experience.

Release schedule for upcoming installments is:

Friday, November 27, 2020: Part 2

Friday, December 25, 2020: Part 3

Friday, January 29, 2021: Part 4

Friday, February 26, 2021: Part 5

Friday, March 26, 2021: Part 6

Friday, April 23, 2021: Part 7

Friday, May 21, 2021: Part 8

Friday, June 18, 2021: Part 9 (Final Episode)

