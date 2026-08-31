HOW I MET YOUR MUSICAL Parody to Launch NYC Mini-Tour

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How I Met Your MUSICAL: The Unauthorized Parody, with book, music, and lyrics by Rocky Nardone, makes its world premiere in New York City in September 2026 as part of a mini-tour, making stops Off-Broadway at The Triad Theater as well as the Upper West Side cabaret venue The Reverie Room and The Rat NYC in Brooklyn.

The musical stars Ian Allred (Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody) as Marshall Erikson, Martina Balduzzi as Lily Aldrin, Sophia Benny as Tracy McConnell, Miles Messier (Off-Broadway: Pinkalicious The Musical, Calling All Toys!) as Ted Mosby, Emily Rose Unnasch as Robin Scherbatsky, and Isabella Victorson as Barney Stinson. Direction will be provided by Tristan Strasser, music direction by Nardone, and orchestrations by Colby Thompson. The production is produced by Thompson and the Showpeople Theatre Collective.

How I Met Your MUSICAL is based on the hit comedy TV show, How I Met Your Mother, which ran on CBS for nine years from 2005 to 2014. It follows the late 20s and early 30s of hopeless romantic Ted Mosby, a New York City Architect who seems to find love in all the wrong places. Throughout the course of the show, Ted learns that finding the woman of his dreams is not as easy as it seems. But, with the help of his wacky friends Marshall, Lily, Barney, and Robin, he balances a life full of love, career, family, and friendship, and discovers that his real destination was the journey all along. How I Met Your MUSICAL is jam-packed with fan-favorite moments and memories from the show, and tells the story through music, dance, and laughter. And, most importantly, suits. Don't miss out! It's going to be legen... wait for it... DARY!

The tour will begin on Friday, September 25th at 7pm at The Triad Theater (158 W. 72nd St. New York, NY 10023) with additional performances Saturday, September 26th at 9:30pm at The Reverie Room (163 W 72nd St. New York, NY 10023) and Sunday, September 27th at 1pm The Rat NYC (68 Jay St. Suite 117 - Storefront, Brooklyn, NY 11201). Ticket prices vary by venue and seating location, from $20-$40, with additional information and ticket links able to be found at the venues' websites as well as https://howimetyourmusical.com/

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