HIP HOP CINDERELLA to Make Off-Broadway Debut at the New Victory Theater in February

Hip Hop Cinderella will make its New York stage debut on February 10th at the New Victory Theater. This new version of the classic tale, reimagined to incorporate hip-hop dance, rap and pop music, arrives just in time for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, taking place in New York City and worldwide in 2023.

The galaxy has lost its groove, and so has Cinderella! Growing up on Planet Centra, she felt as limitless as the stars, but now her jealous stepmother and two selfish stepsisters have her questioning her potential. With dazzling lyrics, pitch-perfect characters and a sassy robot sidekick, Hip Hop Cinderella teleports the timeless classic across the cosmos and reminds us to reach for the farthest moon. First launched as a highly-acclaimed digital production in 2020, Hip Hop Cinderella is blasting into the third dimension on the New Victory stage from February 10 through February 26.

"I've long been an admirer of Donna Trinkoff and the team at Amas," said Mary Rose Lloyd, New 42 Artistic Director. "This admiration, coupled with the really fun digital version of Hip Hop Cinderella, has made for a wonderful collaboration and the exciting creation of the full length stage show which we're proud to present at the New Victory."

"We created a streaming version of the show in the height of the pandemic," said Donna Triokoff, Artistic Producer of Amas Musical Theatre. "We wanted to bring a little joy to the young people who were trapped at home and inspire them with the positive message that Hip Hop Cinderella has to offer. Now being able to present the show live at the extraordinary New Victory Theater is a gift."

Hip Hop Cinderella stars Alondra Belen as "Zig," John El-Jor as "Prince," Jeremiah Garcia as "Runka," Lyn Philistine as "Lady Zurka/Wingnut/Al Loy/Baffler," Maddie Robert as "Zag" and Brittany Nicole Williams as "Cinderella." The company is rounded out by Lucy Anders, Jamiel L. Burkhart, and Danielle Troiano.

The show features music and lyrics by Rona Siddiqui (A Strange Loop), book by Scott Elmegreen, story adaptation by David Coffman and Linda Chichester, direction by Christopher Scott, choreography by Maria Torres, music direction by Saul Nache, set design by Riw Rakkulchon, costumes by Saawan Tiwari, lighting by Jason Kantrowitz and projections by Brad Peterson.

Hip Hop Cinderella is produced by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) in association with Hip Hop Musicals.com, Francine Gordon, Willette and Manny Klausner, Butler Tibbets with support from the MAE Private Foundation. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of young people in the New York area.

Hip Hop Cinderella runs 50 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 7+.

Tickets start at $20 and are available online (NewVictory.org) and by phone (646.223.3010). For box office window hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice.

About New Victory Theater

The New Victory opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995, this nonprofit theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States. Reflecting and serving the multicultural city it calls home, The New Victory is committed to arts access for all communities of New York to experience and engage with the exemplary international shows on its stages. A global leader in arts education, youth development and audience engagement, the New Victory Theater has been honored by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award, and by the Drama Desk for "providing enchanting, sophisticated children's theater that appeals to the child in all of us, and for nurturing a love of theater in young people."

About New 42

Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet, New 42 is a cultural nonprofit whose mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward. Driven by a deep commitment to performing arts access, New 42 connects people to world-class performances, essential education and employment programs, and creative communities that push culture forward. Through New Victory and New 42 Studios, the nonprofit serves artists, educators and New Yorkers of all ages with invaluable arts engagement and resources in and beyond the performing arts. Together with our supporters, New 42 opens new perspectives, incubates new works and creates new opportunities to move us all.