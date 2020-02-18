HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG Extends At Soho Playhouse Through March 29

Producer Michael Urie has announced that Happy Birthday Doug - the new comedy written and performed by Drew Droege (the Internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," "Bob's Burgers," RuPaul's "AJ and the Queen" on Netflix) - has extended through Sunday, March 29 after opening last week to rave reviews. The New York Times hailed the show "a laugh-out-loud funny social sendup" and heralded Droege's "supercharged performance." The Daily Beast calls it "a very funny, pointed celebration" and praised "Droege's vivid compendium of characters." The play, originally scheduled to run through Sunday, March 1, is being performed at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan). Happy Birthday Doug is directed by Tom Detrinis (Bright Colors And Bold Patterns) and produced in association with Zach Laks. For tickets and information, please visit HappyBirthdayDoug.com

Producer Michael Urie says, "We are thrilled New York has embraced both the humor and pathos of Drew Droege's new play Happy Birthday Doug. It's a dream to party on at the SoHo Playhouse for another month. Bottoms up!"

Tonight, Doug turns 41. His favorite, and least favorite, gay men have made the invite list: friends, exes, nightmares, tricks, and even a ghost. Happy Birthday Doug is a wicked and wild hour-long celebration of modern gay culture, with tons of wine. Consider this your cordial invitation.

Happy Birthday Doug is a follow up to Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Droege's hit hailed as "scorchingly funny" by The New York Times, which enjoyed a celebrated five-month Off Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse in 2018, and is also available from BroadwayHD.

Happy Birthday Doug is produced by Michael Urie, Zach Laks, Andrew Tobias, Tom Wirtshafter, Dan T. Shaheen, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer, Driemeyer-Sills Productions, and Anthony Francavilla. William Vann Carlton is the production stage manager, with Nina Trotto serving as assistant stage manager. Mark Sullivan is the Associate Producer.

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York's World Pride Celebration in 2019, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

Tickets from $49, available at happybirthdaydoug.com

In Person: SoHo Playhouse box office opens daily at 5pm

Phone: (212) 691-1555





