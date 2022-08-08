HAPPILY THE MUSICAL Returns Off Broadway For A Limited Engagement This Month

Go back to school August 20th and 21st with a fairytale story by young adults for people of all ages. Previously seen at NYMF 2017 and NYWinterfest, this show will be magically gracing the stage of Actor's Temple for a short time run and is not a show to miss.

Happily: The Musical strives to inspire young audiences to forge their own path in life. With an emphasis on LGBTQ+ representation, this musical is all about being true to yourself!

Happily: the Musical is written and directed by Livi Perrone, with music and lyrics by Sean P. Pallatroni, Rebecca Simpson-Wallack, Emmet Smith, and Sam Sultan. It is music directed by Samuel Perelman, and produced and choreographed by Rachel Arianna, who is also in the cast, as well as assistant choreographed by Benji Godley-Fisher.

Cast:

BEN: Jong Sang Rheu

WILL: Tyler Hecht

JULIET: Dorey Casey

CELESTE: Sabrina Shah

LUCINDA: Rachel Arianna Weintraub

STEFAN: Ryan Kennedy

MATTIE: Julia Labusch

HEADMISTRESS: Amanda Andrews

SWINGS: Lily Ryan, Wes D'Alelio

Happily Ever High School is the #1 preparatory school for fairy tale youth. When students are first enrolled in classes as children, they are sorted into one of four academic tracks: Prince/Princess, Knight, Sorcerer, Royal Advisor. Students that excel in their academic work and learn how to give a proper "happily ever after statement" may go on to run kingdoms or assist royalty. As graduation approaches, members of the senior class begin to realize that maybe the key to happiness isn't found in the story that has been written for them.