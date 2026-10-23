HAMLET SPLIT APART to Open at AMT Theater

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RJ Theatre Company will present the return of Hamlet Split Apart, an adaptation by Emma Tadmor, opening Thursday, October 30 at AMT Theater. The production runs for six performances through November 15.

Originally cut for performance by Gary Lagden at RADA in 2018 and reconceived by Emma Tadmor for RJ Theatre Company, Hamlet Split Apart premiered to a sold-out run at The Flea Theater, New York, in 2023. Developed in consultation with a clinical psychologist, the production divides Hamlet across three performers externalizing the competing impulses within a single fractured consciousness - the needy child, the angry teenager, the responsible adult - three complete people sharing one body, held together not by integration but by its failure. Shakespeare's language is preserved in full, bookended by contemporary English, with an original score and a bare stage. Sixty minutes. No interval.

The cast features Rupert Fennessy, Patrick Eckland, Benjamin Mekai, Christian Frazier, Gerard DeBenedetto, Emma Tadmor, Maximilien Schmitt, and Marco Villard, with Archie Colville.

Hamlet Split Apart is directed by Emma Tadmor, with Associate Direction by Maximilien Schmitt, Movement and Intimacy Direction by Gabriela Bulka, Music by Assaf Peretz, and Script Consultation by Noa Yaron. Co-Produced by TAL Media and Circle Theater Festival.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 06 Hrs 58 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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