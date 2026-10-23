HAMLET SPLIT APART to Open at AMT Theater
Performances begin on October 30.
RJ Theatre Company will present the return of Hamlet Split Apart, an adaptation by Emma Tadmor, opening Thursday, October 30 at AMT Theater. The production runs for six performances through November 15.
Originally cut for performance by Gary Lagden at RADA in 2018 and reconceived by Emma Tadmor for RJ Theatre Company, Hamlet Split Apart premiered to a sold-out run at The Flea Theater, New York, in 2023. Developed in consultation with a clinical psychologist, the production divides Hamlet across three performers externalizing the competing impulses within a single fractured consciousness - the needy child, the angry teenager, the responsible adult - three complete people sharing one body, held together not by integration but by its failure. Shakespeare's language is preserved in full, bookended by contemporary English, with an original score and a bare stage. Sixty minutes. No interval.
The cast features Rupert Fennessy, Patrick Eckland, Benjamin Mekai, Christian Frazier, Gerard DeBenedetto, Emma Tadmor, Maximilien Schmitt, and Marco Villard, with Archie Colville.
Hamlet Split Apart is directed by Emma Tadmor, with Associate Direction by Maximilien Schmitt, Movement and Intimacy Direction by Gabriela Bulka, Music by Assaf Peretz, and Script Consultation by Noa Yaron. Co-Produced by TAL Media and Circle Theater Festival.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
|
Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)