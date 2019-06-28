Guillaume Corbeil's SEE YOU To Receive US Premiere at The New Ohio

The Bridge Production Group (Max Hunter, Founding Artistic Director) will present the United States Premiere of See You, written by Guillaume Corbeil and directed by Max Hunter at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets, New York, NY 10014), September 4-21. Performances will be on Wednesday, September 4 at 8pm, Thursday, September 5 at 8pm, Friday, September 6 at 8pm, Saturday, September 7 at 2pm, Saturday, September 7 at 8pm, Sunday, September 8 at 3pm, Wednesday, September 11 at 8pm, Thursday, September 12 at 8pm, Friday, September 13 at 8pm, Saturday, September 14 at 2pm, Saturday, September 14 at 8pm, Sunday, September 15 at 3pm, Thursday, September 19 at 8pm, Friday, September 20 at 8pm, Saturday, September 21 at 2pm, and Saturday, September 21 at 8pm. Tickets ($25) will go on sale August 1. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Five friends vie for status in a competition over cultural capital, broadcasting every moment of their lives on the internet - but at what cost? Through the incisive imagination of virtuoso Quebec auteur Guillaume Corbeil, this American premiere production explores how each of us shapes our sense of self ... can curating the perfect online identity push away the darkness and banality of everyday life?

Guillaume Corbeil (Playwright) has been awarded the Adrienne-Choquette Literary Award, the Michel Tremblay Award, the Best Original Text Award from the Quebec Association of Theater Critics [AQCT], and the Audience Award at the contemporary Primers Drama Festival in Saarbrücken, Germany.

Max Hunter (Director) is the Founding Artistic Director of The Bridge Production Group, a nonprofit theatre company in New York through which he has directed and/or performed in Red Light Winter, hedda (World Premiere commission), The Blue Room, and Richard III. Additional credits include the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Pearl Theatre, Milwaukee Rep., New London Barn, Opera North, and CRASH Theater; stage reading and developmental work includes the New York Theatre Workshop, Abingdon Theatre, 54Below, National Black Theatre, Fire This Time Festival, and VoxFest at Dartmouth College. Max recently had the privilege of directing Cabaret at Johns Hopkins University for the 100th Season of the Johns Hopkins Barnstormers.

The Bridge Production Group is a nonprofit theatre company committed to dismantling and rebuilding an audience's expectations of theatrical storytelling. In producing both new and revived works, we seek to disrupt traditional conventions and assumptions about how stories are told in the theatrical medium by restructuring and reimagining classic text, utilizing and highlighting design as a core narrative component, and blurring genre and tone. Injecting the familiar with spontaneity and vitality, our mission is to create theatre that is immediate and resonant with young and diverse audiences; we invite less traditional theatergoing audiences into our shared spaces, aiming to awaken an enhanced appreciation for the medium.





