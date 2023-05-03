Guest Artists Set for MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York in association with Dream Sweet Films have announced the special guest artists who will appear as part of Maestro's Magical Music Box Live!, an educational children's show for kids 3-10 years performed in English and ASL based on the popular YouTube series, May 6-28 at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), with performances on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm. Performances will also be available to livestream from home. Tickets ($25 adult; $20 kids; $15 previews/streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

Be immersed in a magical world with this NEW interactive live kids show, based on the popular YouTube series Maestro's Magical Music Box. Meet Maestro and Prima Ballerina in person, as they take you on a DYNAMIC adventure. Encounter new friends, sing and dance with us, and interview a different live artist each week. Topics include musical dynamics, conservation, ocean animals and resolving conflicts.

About 20 minutes into the show, Prima Ballerina and Sir Kinsey will invite a special Guest Artist up onto the stage where they will show the cool art that they do, many times inviting kid volunteers from the audience to help! The Guest Artist will draw, hair style, do a bug manicure, read a book they wrote, etc. all with the help of the audience! After the Guest Artist demonstration, Prima Ballerina and Sir Kinsey will facilitate a 5 minute interview between the Guest Artist and the audience. This will inspire kids to follow their dreams and do anything they want. They can be a toy maker, a makeup artist, book author, illustrator, and/or do special effects! The show will then resolve, after which there is a meet and greet with the cast and the Guest Artist. The lineup of Guest Artists for May will include:

Saturday, May 6: Jaerri Sumter, makeup/hair/special effects artist

Jaerri Sumter, who is fondly known amongst her peers as "Miss Jae'' studied Theater at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts. Miss Jae was surrounded by creativity and beautiful transformations. Captivated by all the backstage work she started to take interest in makeup artistry. Miss Jae graduated from Makeup Designory (MUD) in 2016 in the heart of the Financial District of lower Manhattan in New York City with a focus in Multimedia Arts. Once completed Miss Jae has perfected her craft in Beauty, Avant Gardé, Hairstyling, and Special Effects. Since then Miss Jae has worked with major companies such as Estee Lauder, Netflix, Chanel ,Lifetime,and Marie Claire. The experience that she has gained from working with various companies has allowed her to create her own style. Miss Jae's mission is to execute the vision of anyone who sits in her chair. Designing customized looks, and inspiring clients to look their personal best.

Saturday, May 13: Jason Rivera, artist and toy maker

Jason Rivera is an artist and toy maker. He works at Toy Tokyo in the East Village, NYC and is currently developing new ocean-themed toys.

Saturday, May 20: Brooke Vitale, children's book author and editor

Broke Vitale is a children's book author and editor. She has written dozens of books. including The Munet Christmas Carol: The Illustrated Holiday Classic, The Magic Is in You, Disney Who's Who, Olaf's Journey, and Happy Birthday, Mickey. Brooke spent more than fifteen years as an editor at prominent publishing companies, including Penguin Books for Young Readers and Disney Publishing. She now does freelance editing and writing to allow time to spend with her husband and two young sons.

Sunday, May 21: Artists from Milk and Cookies Kids Spa & Salon

Cousins Teychenne Whitley and Jataon created a place where fun, beauty and delicious meet. Recently, the duo has expanded their services to a larger location. The spa offers the ultimate experience for kids to get pampered, enjoy a delicious complimentary treat at the end of their service. The 2100 sq. ft. new space features four hair stations, five manicure stations, five pedicure stations, a party room and a soft play area for toddlers. In addition to haircuts, up-dos and washes, the spa services include mani, pedis and fun facials. Boys are not left off the list, as there is a "Cool Dudes" section designed especially for them. Temporary tattoos, "booger" soak and mud pie scrub with worms will suit their boyish needs. Parent and child packages are also available. Milk & Cookies Kids Salon & Spa is the hottest destination for kids in New York City- a place where they can sit back, relax and have fun.

Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28: John & Wendy

John and Wendy are the illustrators of YouTube's Maestro's Magical Music Box series. Not only do they create pretty pictures, write and illustrate children's books, take photos, and play music in their band Sugar Syndicate*, they still find time to explore the city, read PG Wodehouse and Gerald Durrell on the subway, volunteer at the Central Park Zoo, and play with the cats. You can often find them chatting up dogs on the street. See more from John & Wendy on Instagram (@johnandwendycreate) and Facebook @johnandwendy. John & Wendy live and work in Brooklyn, New York.

Brandon Schraml and Nikki Casseri (Writers/ Directors) the dynamic married power duo behind Maestro's Magical Music Box Live! and Dream Sweet Films. They are actors/writers/directors/singers in theatre, TV, film and commercials nationwide. They have performed in 48 of the 50 states and can be recognized as recurring TV characters on shows such as Manifest and The Path. They have a rescue pup named Sparkle and live in a cozy Queens apartment, and their goal is to tell stories that make a positive impact on our world.

Dream Sweet Films has set out to create and produce films, web series, and theater that will entertain, impact, include, and educate. Their projects are made with love and care and a little bit of magic! Their YouTube series Maestro's Magical Music Box has over 38,000 views in over 25 countries. www.maestrosmagicalmusicbox.com

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc