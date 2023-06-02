Guest Artists Announced For MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! With FRIGID New York At The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York in association with Dream Sweet Films have announced the special guest artists who will appear as part of Maestro's Magical Music Box Live!, an educational children's show for kids 3-10 years performed in English and ASL based on the popular YouTube series, June 3-25 at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), with performances on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm.

Performances will also be available to livestream from home. Tickets ($25 adult; $20 kids; $15 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

Be immersed in a magical world with this NEW interactive live kids show, based on the popular YouTube series Maestro's Magical Music Box. Meet Maestro and Prima Ballerina in person, as they take you on a DYNAMIC adventure. Encounter new friends, sing and dance with us, and interview a different live artist each week. Topics include musical dynamics, conservation, ocean animals and resolving conflicts.

About 20 minutes into the show, Prima Ballerina and Sir Kinsey will invite a special Guest Artist up onto the stage where they will show the cool art that they do, many times inviting kid volunteers from the audience to help! The Guest Artist will draw, hair style, do a bug manicure, read a book they wrote, etc. all with the help of the audience! After the Guest Artist demonstration, Prima Ballerina and Sir Kinsey will facilitate a 5 minute interview between the Guest Artist and the audience. This will inspire kids to follow their dreams and do anything they want. They can be a toy maker, a makeup artist, book author, illustrator, and/or do special effects! The show will then resolve, after which there is a meet and greet with the cast and the Guest Artist. The lineup of Guest Artists for June will include:

Saturday, June 3: Caley Rose, Singer/Songwriter Billboard Charting artist Caley Rose is an award winning Pop singer and songwriter whose music has been featured on Top 40 radio, TV, and in commercials and film. She empowers women and youth with her “Music with a Message” program in which she speaks about confidence in schools across the country. https://caleyrose.com

Sunday, June 4: Nikki Casseri, Co-Creator of Maestro's Magical Music Box Nikki is an award winning actor, singer and vocal coach. She'll be sharing super fun, never-been-released, one of a kind wacky vocal warm ups for kids and adults alike! Nikki originated the role of Prima Ballerina on YouTube's Maestro's Magical Music Box series. From off-Broadway to regional theaters, from network TV to national commercials, she's co-starred, sung and magic-ed her way into your hearts. www.nikkicasseri.com

Saturday, June 10 & Sunday, June 11 Saturday, June 24 & Sunday, June 25 John & Wendy, the illustrators of YouTube's Maestro's Magical Music Box series will create a new and fun drawing led by our audience's ideas! Not only do they create pretty pictures, write and illustrate children's books, take photos, and play music in their band Sugar Syndicate*, they still find time to explore the city, read PG Wodehouse and Gerald Durrell on the subway, volunteer at the Central Park Zoo, and play with the cats. You can often find them chatting up dogs on the street. See more from John & Wendy on Instagram (@johnandwendycreate) and Facebook @johnandwendy. John & Wendy live and work in Brooklyn, New York.

Saturday, June 17: Rocio from the Milk and Cookies Kids Spa & Salon Cousins Teychenne Whitley and Jataon created a place where fun, beauty and delicious meet. Recently, the duo has expanded their services to a larger location. The spa offers the ultimate experience for kids to get pampered, enjoy a delicious complimentary treat at the end of their service. The 2100 sq. ft. new space features four hair stations, five manicure stations, five pedicure stations, a party room and a soft play area for toddlers. In addition to haircuts, up-dos and washes, the spa services include mani, pedis and fun facials. Boys are not left off the list, as there is a “Cool Dudes” section designed especially for them. Temporary tattoos, “booger” soak and mud pie scrub with worms will suit their boyish needs. Parent and child packages are also available. Milk & Cookies Kids Salon & Spa is the hottest destination for kids in New York City- a place where they can sit back, relax and have fun.

Sunday, June 18: John Harper, Food Artist and Waffle Master at The Dolly Llama You can help John make and design a tasty treat! Food is ART! Not just your traditional dessert shop, The Dolly Llama is a destination. With its aesthetic flair, interactive environment, and unbeatable desserts, they attract customers from all walks of life. Families, individuals, date nights, students, their locations truly are magic.

Dream Sweet Films has set out to create and produce films, web series, and theater that will entertain, impact, include, and educate. Their projects are made with love and care and a little bit of magic! Their YouTube series Maestro's Magical Music Box has over 38,000 views in over 25 countries. www.maestrosmagicalmusicbox.com

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc.