Greener Pastures Theatre Collective Presents BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN - A NEW MUSICAL

GREENER PASTURES THEATRE COLLECTIVE has announced the limited Off-Broadway engagement of Collin Hendley's BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN, directed by Caroline Leggett. An autobiographical tale about family and what it means to leave a legacy, BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN will play a two-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The Chain Theater (312 West 36th Street, New York, NY). Performances begin Tuesday, January 9 and continue through Sunday, January 21. Opening Night is Tuesday, January 9 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $40 and available at brighterthanthesun.ticketspice.com.

BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN is an autobiographical musical that delves into the poignant relationship between a young man and his grandmother, both hailing from South Georgia. Their parallel journeys through life form the heart of this narrative, offering a simple yet profoundly evocative exploration of shattered dreams, the bonds of family, and the perpetual cycles of birth and mortality that define every human story.

At its core, the show celebrates sisterhood and female friendship, anchored by three resilient yet multifaceted women. Collin, the narrator and protagonist, finds himself looking for comfort in their separate stories and strength. The script intricately weaves the threads of lineage and identity. Collin draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of his extended family to connect his lineage and hometown to his own evolving identity. As he rediscovers his love for his roots and himself, the characters undergo similar trials and epiphanies.

The genesis of this show emerges from a deep personal connection, rooted in the grandmother's profound influence during the author's childhood. Her unassuming yet extraordinary life left an indelible impact on those she encountered. When she passed away in 2019, the author felt compelled to compile the anecdotes she had shared over the years. The solitude of the pandemic provided the time and space for contemplation, birthing this play into existence. It has since grown into a cherished creation that resonates beautifully with audiences.

BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN serves as a vessel for healing, mourning, growth, and reflection on those individuals in our lives who lived modestly and beautifully, but whose stories may fade into the annals of time. This production sparks essential conversations, shedding light on the smaller legacies that quietly uphold us as global citizens today.

The production stars Collin Hendley, Abby Turner, Matt Stevenson, Julieta Berry, Ofer Gordon, Amber Mawande-Spytek, Jared Goodwin, Emily O' Leary, Dennis Taylor, Carina Milano, Brandon Weber, Ireland Fernandez-Cosgrove, and Jessie Connelly.

BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN is arranged and orchestrated by Ryan Ward. The production is produced by Hannah Grace Laughlin and Alexa Powell. The production features assistant direction by Alexa Powell, choreography by Emma Ruth Matthews, scenic/props design by Hannah Tarr, costume design by Caroline Leggett, lighting design by Sam Wiser. The stage manager is Tori Moss, and the assistant stage manager is Marcus Cruz. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets are $40 and are now available online. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at theater ½ hour prior to the performance.

$20 student ticket available Friday, January 12 (7 p.m.). Pay-What-You-Will performances on Wednesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 14 at 1 p.m. (suggested donation $15).