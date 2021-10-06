Gotham Storytelling Festival Announces Performance Schedule at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York will present the 10th Annual Gotham Storytelling Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery), November 2-14. Performances will also be available to livestream from home. Tickets are available on a sliding scale ($20 in-person; $15 online, suggested) and are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/tags/gotham.

Not even an ongoing pandemic can stop the tenth annual Gotham Storytelling Festival! This year's fest is sure to touch on the good, the bad, and the most outrageous of 2021. Whether you're looking to escape into someone else's story, to commiserate with an artist, or to dive into what makes this year so insufferable, Gotham has something for you. Join legendary hitters and new friends for an international event that's sure to alleviate some of the year's aches.

The Devil

Written & Performed by Jackson Sturkey

A work in progress, for Jackson had never believed that the Devil lived in the house at the bottom of the hill. When at the end of the summer of 2018 he was asked if he remembered that teacher from his private Christian high school, he did not. This story unpacks the machinations of the institution and how they spent years hiding the Devil they know.

Double Bill with Gastor Almonte

Tuesday, November 2 at 7pm & Tuesday, November 9 at 7pm

The Sugar

Written & Performed by Gastor Almonte

After a near-fatal hospital stay that ended with a Diabetes diagnosis, Gastor returns home to the shocking discovery that this is a prevalent issue in his community.

Double Bill with Jackson Sturkey

Tuesday, November 2 at 7pm & Tuesday, November 9 at 7pm

What a Difference a Year Makes

Written & Performed by Michele Carlo

Michele Carlo has always been determined to find the"silver lining"; in anything. But has the "CoñoCarajo"; pandemic finally been what's tougher than she is?

Wednesday, November 3 at 7pm & Saturday, November 13 at 3pm

Home Stories

Written & Performed by Alexander Payne

Comedian Alexander Payne's debut show is a comic monologue on the life of a young kid from South Central, Los Angeles. Home Stories shares the inner workings of Alex's views on gangs, love, death, family, tragedies and triumphs in today's world.

Wednesday, November 3 at 9pm & Monday, November 8 at 7pm

Still Sick: Stories of Long Covid

Written & Performed by Una Aya Osato and Friends

Join award-winning and critically acclaimed Una Aya Osato and friends for their first performance of stories navigating life with Long COVID. March 2020, NYC was the epicenter of the COVID-19 global pandemic. That's when we first became sick. Thousands of New Yorkers like us who contracted COVID-19 over the last year and a half have not gotten better. We are the Long Haulers. Come hear our stories about negotiating family, work and life in this new reality, and the community we've formed to make it through.

Thursday, November 4 at 7pm

Animal Farm

Written & Performed by Reilly Arena

A one woman show adaptation of George Orwell's classic, Animal Farm. With a pair of sticks, Reilly narrates and transforms into every animal in the show.

Thursday, November 4 at 9pm & Wednesday, November 10 at 7pm

ACES: Storytelling Sets From Some of NYC's Best

Created & Hosted by David Lawson

10-minute storytelling sets from David Perez (UCB), Annie Tan (The Moth Radio Hour), Aditya Surendran (RISK!), Courtney Antonioli (Winner of the FRIGID New York Festival Audience Choice Award), and more! Hosted by David Lawson.

Friday, November 5 at 7pm

Bird

Written & Performed by Kylie Vincent

BIRD is a solo play: part stand-up, part memoir, part fever dream created by Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) and Barbara Pitts McAdams (Laramie Project). This deeply personal piece about overcoming childhood sexual abuse aims to share and uplift a story of trauma through the elements of comedy and theatre.

Saturday, November 6 at 5pm, Sunday, November 7 at 7pm & Wednesday, November 10 at 9pm

A Star Alone

Written & Performed by Shailah Edmonds

This hilarious romp features a small town, naive girl, who despite all odds, makes it to the Couture runways of Paris which is the highest realm of modeling. After blindly going from one country to the next with no direction, and jaw dropping experiences, she is luckily guided by the men in her life to survive and achieve success.

Saturday, November 6 at 7pm & Thursday, November 11 at 7pm

Stories in Heels: Tall Tales of the Glamorous Women Who Changed My Life

Written & Performed by Jamie Brickhouse

From Joan Crawford to Joan Collins; from Mama Jean to Monica Lewinsky; from Peggy Lee to Joey Heatherton, Jamie Brickhouse has been the fly to the flames of these larger-than-life ladies. Brickhouse pays them glamorous homage with a cabaret-style evening of stories all told in high heels, giving tall tales new meaning. Called a "natural raconteur" by the Washington Post, Jamie is a National Storytelling Grand Slam champ, 4-time Moth StorySLAM winner and TikTok "#storiesinheels" star with over 2 million views.

Saturday, November 7 at 5pm & Friday, November 12th at 7pm

The Pilgrim's Progress

Written & Performed by Trav SD

A Mayflower Descendant spills the beans in a dark but often comic mix of history and memoir (familial fails and the fate of the First Nations) presented on the 400th anniversary of the "First Thanksgiving"

Thursday, November 11 at 9pm & Saturday, November 13 at 5pm

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work without limit to content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and seven annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of Independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc