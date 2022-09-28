Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN to Premiere at the Trinity Theatre in October

Alice Again, the full-length show by award-winning Broadway playwright, Gordon Farrell (The Lifespan of a Fact starring Daniel Radcliffe) premieres in NYC on October 27 through November 5, 2022at the Trinity Theatre, 422 W. 57th St., NY, NY. The show is produced by Stag & Lion Theatre Company and Nicholas Kennedy and Golden Grand Piano Productions. It is written by Gordon Farrell and directed by Chelsea LeSage.

Alice Again is new full-length comedy-drama based on reality. It is the deep and somewhat disturbing look at the real Rev. Charles Dodgson who under the pen-name of Lewis Carroll, wrote the famous children's novel, Alice in Wonderland.

Lewis Carroll was seemingly a great defender of children and childhood, but now under modern times he has come under scrutiny for "befriending little girls." The questions arise if an artist be inspired by children without being subjected to modern moral indignation? Or was he indeed a deviant church cleric? Alice Again asks these questions up front.

The play is based on a day in winter, recorded by the real-life Dodgson in his diary, when he re-united with the real-life Alice 16 years after her mother had forbidden him to ever see her again. Gripped with anxiety, Dodgson "becomes" Lewis Carroll again and imagines his characters emerging from the shadows to put him on trial.

Cast Includes -

Joshua Koehn - Rev. Charles Dodgson/Lewis Carroll

Chelsea LeSage - Mrs. Badgeley/The Queen of Hearts

Adaline Gomez - Edith Wellington/Alice Pleasance Liddell

Anuj Parikh - Rev. Robinson Duckworth/The King of Hearts

Alice Again has been a long-time fascination for playwright Gordon Farrell. An earlier version was presented in San Francisco as a two person show in 1981, and then a lengthier version was developed for the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo in 1992. After his success on Broadway with The Lifespan of a Fact, Farrell has brought back Alice Again in a clean, strong, new version suitable for Broadway and major regional theaters.