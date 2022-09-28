Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN to Premiere at the Trinity Theatre in October

Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN to Premiere at the Trinity Theatre in October

The play is a look at the real Rev. Charles Dodgson who under the pen-name of Lewis Carroll, wrote the famous children’s novel, Alice in Wonderland.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Alice Again, the full-length show by award-winning Broadway playwright, Gordon Farrell (The Lifespan of a Fact starring Daniel Radcliffe) premieres in NYC on October 27 through November 5, 2022at the Trinity Theatre, 422 W. 57th St., NY, NY. The show is produced by Stag & Lion Theatre Company and Nicholas Kennedy and Golden Grand Piano Productions. It is written by Gordon Farrell and directed by Chelsea LeSage.

Alice Again is new full-length comedy-drama based on reality. It is the deep and somewhat disturbing look at the real Rev. Charles Dodgson who under the pen-name of Lewis Carroll, wrote the famous children's novel, Alice in Wonderland.

Lewis Carroll was seemingly a great defender of children and childhood, but now under modern times he has come under scrutiny for "befriending little girls." The questions arise if an artist be inspired by children without being subjected to modern moral indignation? Or was he indeed a deviant church cleric? Alice Again asks these questions up front.

The play is based on a day in winter, recorded by the real-life Dodgson in his diary, when he re-united with the real-life Alice 16 years after her mother had forbidden him to ever see her again. Gripped with anxiety, Dodgson "becomes" Lewis Carroll again and imagines his characters emerging from the shadows to put him on trial.

Cast Includes -

Joshua Koehn - Rev. Charles Dodgson/Lewis Carroll

Chelsea LeSage - Mrs. Badgeley/The Queen of Hearts

Adaline Gomez - Edith Wellington/Alice Pleasance Liddell

Anuj Parikh - Rev. Robinson Duckworth/The King of Hearts

Alice Again has been a long-time fascination for playwright Gordon Farrell. An earlier version was presented in San Francisco as a two person show in 1981, and then a lengthier version was developed for the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo in 1992. After his success on Broadway with The Lifespan of a Fact, Farrell has brought back Alice Again in a clean, strong, new version suitable for Broadway and major regional theaters.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ace Young To Lead World Premiere of VATICAN FALLS at The Tank This FallAce Young To Lead World Premiere of VATICAN FALLS at The Tank This Fall
September 28, 2022

Vatican Falls, the controversial play written by Frank J. Avella that closely examines the Catholic sex abuse scandal while telling real survivor stories and exploring the fictional journey of one particular survivor will make its world premiere this Fall in a limited engagement run Off-Broadway.
SOPHIE SUCKS FACE Heads To Soho Playhouse This NovemberSOPHIE SUCKS FACE Heads To Soho Playhouse This November
September 28, 2022

Sophie Zucker (Apple TV's 'Dickinson,' HBOMax, 'Ladies Who Ranch'), brings her raucous solo musical Sophie Sucks Face to Soho Playhouse. This new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations.
Fifteen Artists Selected for WP Theater 2022-2024 'PIPELINE' LabFifteen Artists Selected for WP Theater 2022-2024 'PIPELINE' Lab
September 28, 2022

WP THEATER has announced the fifteen artists selected for the 2022-2024 WP Lab. The two-year residency begins now, and culminates with the biennial WP Pipeline Festival in 2024.
Roger Q. Mason to Present New Play HIDE AND HIDE as Part of Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in OctoberRoger Q. Mason to Present New Play HIDE AND HIDE as Part of Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in October
September 28, 2022

Fresh off the critically-acclaimed world premiere of Lavender Men in Los Angeles, Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will return to New York with a special public reading of their newest play Hide and Hide, presented as part of the Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival at Theatre Row on Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm.
Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN to Premiere at the Trinity Theatre in OctoberGordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN to Premiere at the Trinity Theatre in October
September 28, 2022

Alice Again, the full-length show by award-winning Broadway playwright, Gordon Farrell (The Lifespan of a Fact starring Daniel Radcliffe) premieres in NYC on October 27 through November 5, 2022at the Trinity Theatre.