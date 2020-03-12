Gingold Theatrical Group Postpones The 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala

Gingold Theatrical Group today announced that the 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala scheduled for Monday March 16 at Robert Restaurant honoring Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders and Ethan E. Litwin would be postponed to a later date.



"After careful deliberation over the risks posed by COVID-19, along with the recently declared state of emergency by the State of New York, Gingold Theatrical Group has made the difficult decision to postpone our March 16th Gala. Our primary focus is the health and safety of our guests, families, honorees, partners, volunteers, community, and team. We are looking to reschedule and will be working on potential dates. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we will update you over the next few weeks with more details about our future date," said Mr. Staller.



This year's gala was geared toward raising funds for GTG's full production of Shaw's high-action swashbuckling comedy The Devil's Disciple, which will run at New York's Theatre Row this fall.



GTG's Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw's fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Gala Award include Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Tyne Daly, Kate Mulgrew, Kenneth Lonergan, Charles Busch, Judith Ivey, Robert Osborne, Terrence McNally and Brian Murray. This fall GTG will return to Theatre Row with the annual mainstage production. This season will offer Shaw's high-action swashbuckling comedy The Devil's Disciple, based on actual events during the American Revolution. It's all about fighting (and triumphing over) tyranny. Cast & design team will be announced this Spring.



Now celebrating its 15th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). They are now also including plays by writers who share Shaw's activist socio-political views embracing human rights and free speech, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Elizabeth Robins, Rachel Crothers, Pinero, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker. GTG's other programs include its new play development and educational programs. For those interested in lively off-site discourses, each Project Shaw event is followed by a talk-back with cast members. GTG's David Staller and Stephen Brown-Fried also host a monthly Shaw Club discussion group.



GTG's highly acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement of Shaw's beloved almost historical comedy Caesar & Cleopatra at Theatre Row, hailed as a New York Times Critic's Pick, was recently named Best Classical Production in Terry Teachout's year-end recap of the the best theater of 2019 for the Wall Street Journal: "David Staller and the Gingold Theatrical Group nailed it for the second year in a row with another insufficiently appreciated play by George Bernard Shaw, this time a small-scale off-Broadway staging of Caesar and Cleopatra that brought a rarely seen show to persuasive life." In his review earlier this year in The Wall Street Journal he declared "As always, Mr. Staller, who knows more about Shaw than anyone else in America, gets it right, situating the action of the play in a modern-day archaeological dig and keeping the costumes simple and the diction crisp and clear. Mr. Cuccioli tosses off his epigrams ('The power of accurate observation is commonly called cynicism by those who have not got it') with a light, dry touch, while Ms. Lim, who is a terrific find, starts off as Lolita, gradually turning under Caesar's tutelage into a grown woman who has tasted the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge and isn't sure she likes it. ...all the more reason to cheer David Staller's splendid new adaptation of one of Shaw's most glittering, least Shakespearean conversation pieces. This is the third of Mr. Staller's small-scale Gingold Theatrical Group productions to be presented off Broadway at Theatre Row. It follows in the wake of his all-but-flawless 2018 Heartbreak House, an uncommonly hard act to follow, and leaves nothing whatsoever to be desired. May his Shaw stagings become annual events!"



For more information about GTG's Golden Shamrock Gala and all the programs of Gingold Theatrical Group, including the acclaimed Project Shaw, contact 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit online at www.gingoldgroup.org.





