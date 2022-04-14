George Street Playhouse Adds Nadiyah S. Dorsey As New Director Of Education

George Street Playhouse (GSP) has reiterated its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at the organizational level and in its new educational programs, as the theatre recently announced the appointment of Nadiyah S. Dorsey as the new Director of Education.

"We are truly honored to welcome Nadiyah to George Street Playhouse," said Artistic Director David Saint. "With over a decade of experience working at the intersection of arts, community development, and education, her commitment to civic engagement runs deep. We're so thrilled to have Nadiyah lead our Education Department andspearhead the development and launch of new programming for the department beginning with the 2022-23 season."

Nadiyah S. Dorsey previously served as Program Manager for the Creative Catalyst Initiative at the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she managed the Institute's Creative Community Lab and Creative CoWorks spaces. She successfully secured and maintained the University's first Our Town National Endowment for the Arts award in a historic collaboration between the local government, the school, and the adjacent neighborhood association. Nadiyah has also served in several capacities in the arts industry, including as Executive Director for the Delta Fine Arts (DFA) Center, leading the organization through incremental growth that increased annual fund support and grew public engagement by 300%, as well as serving on several boards and committees as a trusted thought partner and resourceful advocate.

A recipient of the Outstanding Women Leaders award presented by the City of Winston-Salem for leadership and service to her community, Nadiyah will play a significant role in supporting the theatre's commitment to seeking opportunities to develop lives through learning and celebrating others.

