Gayle Turner Will Perform at The IDEAL School Gala Next Month

The event is on uesday, February 27th, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway Photo 2 Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET Photo 4 Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET

The IDEAL School of Manhattan will host its 19th annual gala “There’s No Place Like Home.”  The fundraiser, which will feature cocktails, dinner, live performances, dancing, and a raffle and auction, celebrates the opening of the school’s new campus at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District.

The evening will include a special guest performance by longtime supporter Broadway star Gayle Turner (The Wiz, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Little Shop of Horrors) and members of the IDEAL student body, and more. 

Christie’s Vice President Nicole Sales Giles will lead the fundraising auction, offering everything from fine jewelry and art to backstage tours and meet and greets with celebrities and pro-athletes, a private meal prepared by a professional chef, and more. 

The evening’s raffle includes the chance to win a private party for 16 in the Legends Suite to watch the New York Yankees play the LA Dodgers, an exclusive private charter and luxury stay at the White Elephant in Nantucket for two, and more.

Honorees are community leaders who lent their talent and expertise to make the dream of the new school a reality and include:

*Alexander Gorlin and Quncie Williams from Alexander Gorlin Architects;

*Leslie Harwood and Brent Ozarowski from Newmark;

*Robert Bennis and Richard Bennis from Robert Bennis Consulting;

*Daniel Stanco, Edward Thiele, Thomas Wechsler, and Gregg Weiner from Ropes & Gray.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 27th, 2024
Cocktails/Arrivals: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

WHERE: Pier Sixty, 60 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011

COST: Individual ticket: $400/Table for 10 - $5,000- link to options HERE:

FURTHER INFO: Click on link Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
HYPNOTIQUE Extends for a Third Time at The McKittrick Hotel Photo
HYPNOTIQUE Extends for a Third Time at The McKittrick Hotel

The McKittrick Hotel is presenting a third extension of its latest immersive experience,Hypnotique – A Late Night Sultry Spectacle.

2
North American Premiere of Jean Butlers WHAT WE HOLD is Coming to Irish Arts Center Photo
North American Premiere of Jean Butler's WHAT WE HOLD is Coming to Irish Arts Center

Jean Butler's 'What We Hold' (North American Premiere) at Irish Arts Center is a physical, cultural, and emotional journey through the history of Irish dance. This celebrated work brings together seven generations of dancers to celebrate the past, connect the present, and look to the future.

3
Keen Company and Working Theater Bring FISH to the Stage in March Photo
Keen Company and Working Theater Bring FISH to the Stage in March

Keen Company and Working Theater will present the world premiere of Kia Corthron’s Fish. Directed by Adrienne D. Williams, Fish is a frank, funny, and fearless new play about the everyday people who make up America’s education system.

4
Cast Set For THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE AND GEORGE Photo
Cast Set For THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE AND GEORGE BERNARD SHAW at BEDLAM

New York theatre company BEDLAM, led by Artistic Director Eric Tucker, has announced casting for its next show. THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE AND GEORGE BERNARD SHAW will have its world premiere at the West End Theatre (263 West 86th St.), starting performances on February 24th, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

HYPNOTIQUE Extends for a Third Time at The McKittrick HotelHYPNOTIQUE Extends for a Third Time at The McKittrick Hotel
North American Premiere of Jean Butler's WHAT WE HOLD is Coming to Irish Arts CenterNorth American Premiere of Jean Butler's WHAT WE HOLD is Coming to Irish Arts Center
Keen Company and Working Theater Bring FISH to the Stage in MarchKeen Company and Working Theater Bring FISH to the Stage in March
Cast Set For THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE AND GEORGE BERNARD SHAW at BEDLAMCast Set For THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE AND GEORGE BERNARD SHAW at BEDLAM

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You