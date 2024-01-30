Gayle Turner Will Perform at The IDEAL School Gala Next Month

The IDEAL School of Manhattan will host its 19th annual gala “There’s No Place Like Home.” The fundraiser, which will feature cocktails, dinner, live performances, dancing, and a raffle and auction, celebrates the opening of the school’s new campus at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District.

The evening will include a special guest performance by longtime supporter Broadway star Gayle Turner (The Wiz, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Little Shop of Horrors) and members of the IDEAL student body, and more.

Christie’s Vice President Nicole Sales Giles will lead the fundraising auction, offering everything from fine jewelry and art to backstage tours and meet and greets with celebrities and pro-athletes, a private meal prepared by a professional chef, and more.

The evening’s raffle includes the chance to win a private party for 16 in the Legends Suite to watch the New York Yankees play the LA Dodgers, an exclusive private charter and luxury stay at the White Elephant in Nantucket for two, and more.

Honorees are community leaders who lent their talent and expertise to make the dream of the new school a reality and include:

*Alexander Gorlin and Quncie Williams from Alexander Gorlin Architects;

*Leslie Harwood and Brent Ozarowski from Newmark;

*Robert Bennis and Richard Bennis from Robert Bennis Consulting;

*Daniel Stanco, Edward Thiele, Thomas Wechsler, and Gregg Weiner from Ropes & Gray.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

Cocktails/Arrivals: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

WHERE: Pier Sixty, 60 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011

COST: Individual ticket: $400/Table for 10 - $5,000- link to options HERE:

FURTHER INFO: Click on link Click Here