GREAT BALLS OF FIRE To Have New York City Debut At The Triad

Great Balls of Fire, a theatrical concert celebrating the electrifying rock and roll of the 1950s and the legendary story of Jerry Lee Lewis, will be making its New York City premiere at the Triad Theater on Tuesday, April 2nd at 7pm.

After playing Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet in over 75 cities, Jason Cohen, who BroadwayWorld said "has mastered the showboat piano style...I could not keep my eyes off him," brings his ivory-smashing, high-energy performance to a new theatrical concert. Cohen might not be from the South or have blonde hair, but as the stories he shares tell us, he found connection with 'The Killer' through his music. Alongside his multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist band of singer-musicians, the audience will be quickly reminded of the power of that music. The show features songs of Lewis's contemporaries such as Elvis, Cash, and Buddy, as well as the New Orleans and gospel tunes that inspired Lewis.

Part-concert, part-theatre, and wholly entertaining, reviewers have said it is "a sure fire hit with the audience" (Total Theatre), "Jason Cohen is the wildest, craziest talent" (Sanibel Captiva Islander), and "it's amazing how fresh and alive those tunes can still sound" (Sarasota Magazine). Whether you grew up with this music or not, you're guaranteed to have a blast!

Great Balls of Fire has done nearly 200 performances from coast-to-coast, and has been presented at such theaters as Florida Studio Theatre, Surflight Theatre, Seven Angels Theatre, Arizona Broadway Theatre, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Gretna Theatre, and more.

In addition to Cohen, the production features multi-instrumentalist singer-musicians Justin K. Brown, Luke Darnell, Jon Rossi, and Nathan Yates Douglass. Darnell, Rossi, and Yates Douglass are all former cast member of the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet, as well as various regional productions of the highly successful musical. Between the entire cast of Great Balls of Fire, there are well over two thousand performances of Million Dollar Quartet.

Tickets start at $15 and can be bought online at TriadNYC.com. The show runs approximately 90 minutes, including an intermission. More information about the production, including video footage, can be found at GreatBallsofFireShow.com. It is at property of Emmett Productions and was co-created by Jason Cohen and Michael Schiralli. Musical arrangements are by Jason Cohen, Justin K. Brown, Luke Darnell, Nathan Yates Douglass, and Jon Rossi.