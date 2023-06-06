GLOW WORMS Premieres At The Chain Theatre, June 8- 25

Emmy Weissman's Glow Worms, directed by Karma Masselli, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join Glow Worms at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.

Glow Worms is part of Program #6 and performs June 15h at 8:30PM, June 18th at 8:00PM, and June 21st at 6:30PM. Glow Worms will be Live Streamed on June 18th at 8:00PM and will be immediately followed by a talk back with the cast and crew. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting selection of performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

Glow Worms follows domestic violence survivors in a support group meeting, where one character slips through the floor and into a cave of glow worms. Along with her newfound worm friends, our heroine begins a healing journey filled with community, dance, and a little bit of magic. Featuring performances by Lena Iacobucci, Lauren Nicola, Laura Herskov, Michelle Kariuki, and Jaye Ayres-Brown, costume design by Hannah Bird, sound design by Rosalie Neal, lighting design by Kobi Masselli, props design by Cara Griffin, set design by Jacqueline Brockel, choreography by Nile Harris, graphics by Lucas Castro, and dramaturgy by Jennifer Allen and Diana Schlossberg.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Use Promo code: WORM for discounted tickets! Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the NYT Critics Pick macbitches, NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian.

Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org.