GELI AND UNCLE ALF Comes to United Solo Festival

The one-woman show "Geli and Uncle Alf" explores the little known relationship between Adolf 'Alf' Hitler and Angelika 'Geli' Raubal, his first niece and one true love. Slowly drawn into a tender obsession with her uncle, Geli, a spirited freedom-loving young woman, finds herself confronted with a dependency from which she is unable to detach.

Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 6:00 PM

"Geli and Uncle Alf" is divided into several "chapters" interweaving stories of freedom, innocence and love. Slowly drawn by a tender obsession, Angelika "Geli" Raubal finds herself confronted with a toxic dependency towards Adolf Hitler. The question will remain - might tragic consequence of history have been re-written had this relationship not derailed. Sadly, history will never know.

The Story of Geli is one that is very relevant today. Geli was a young girl, who was caught up in a toxic relationship and became victim to sexual violence. This is a common life lived too often in our society. What makes her story so unique is its further amplification by her relationship with the infamous Adolf Hitler.

UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL is an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 10th anniversary season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo "the mecca of the solo shows in the world." Over 120 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 19 until November 24, 2019.

Through its mission, United Solo presents renowned artists as well as new talents, discovers original stories, connects artists with their audiences, exchanges diverse perspectives, fosters a dialogue for change, entertains, and now also educates through its professional training program led by distinguished artists and cultural icons. Artists and companies interested in being presented at The United Solo Festival in 2020 are now welcome to submit their applications online at www.unitedsolo.org starting September.





