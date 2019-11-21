Funikijam HOLIDAY BEAT: Family Musical Lights Up Off-Broadway With A Global Celebration For Kids

Holiday traditions in New York are as diverse as its residents, but only one holiday show gives audiences the chance to see so many celebrations in one place. Part live concert and part stage show, FunikiJam's HOLIDAY BEAT is New York City's only Off-Broadway show this season to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Chinese New Year, and Shichigosan - for kids! Opening on December 7th at Actors Temple Theatre, the show will play a limited engagement through December 15th.

In the 5th anniversary production of this exciting FunikiJam adventure, young Bongo is in dire need of some help: he's trying to throw the ultimate holiday party, but he can't think of a way to include everyone, and leave no one behind! Fortunately, Captain Jam and the Agents of Jam are here and happy to help! They'll invite Junior Agents, Holiday Pixies, and new recruits to sing, dance and play along with their globe-spanning musical adventure to celebrate holidays around the world. Will they complete Special Mission: HOLIDAY PARTY in time to throw the ultimate celebration?

Creator and performer Brian Barrentine says, "Children are naturally curious about other cultures, and living in New York, they see diversity all around them. FunikiJam's HOLIDAY BEAT opens the door for families to talk about diversity, learn about other countries' meaningful holidays, and most importantly, have fun together. It's a show that unites our audiences and reminds us of all we have in common as citizens of the world."

FunikiJam's HOLIDAY BEAT is the latest offering in FunikiJam's Off-Broadway season of musical adventures and the capstone of its all original programming which includes weekly classes, music in the park, school programs, and birthday parties. Uniquely blending rhymes, chants, songs and stories with indigenous music from around the world, FunikiJam's mission is to empower global citizens to reach their highest potential through its trademark "music exploration for the next generation" classes, live shows, musical recordings, film production, and teacher training.

FunikiJam was founded by Brian Barrentine in 1999 to meet a growing demand for quality education and entertainment programs for young children and families. Starting with a weekly audience of just six families, the program quickly became so popular that Barrentine began training teachers, opening new locations, recording the music, and touring live shows to schools, music festivals and lofty venues like the Historic Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Now based in NYC, FunikiJam has evolved into a landmark early childhood education and entertainment organization with an annual reach of over 70,000 patrons.

FunikiJam's HOLIDAY BEAT performs on 12/7 at 3:30 PM, 12/8 and 12/15 at 10 AM and 11:30 AM at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St., between 8th and 9th Avenues. Tickets at $30 are available through www.funikijam.com. Running time is 60 minutes and the show is most appropriate for children ages 10 and under. For more information, visit www.funikijam.com.





