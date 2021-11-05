Full Casting Announced For THE COLOR PURPLE Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Womxn

Full casting has been announced for The Color Purple Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Womxn.

The cast will be led by Felicia P. Fields as one of three actors who will play Miss Celie. Joining Fields are Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister, Hope Mkhway as Young Celie, Joanna Francis as Miss Celie, Allison Semmes as Nettie, Melody A. Betts as Sofia, Alexis J. Roston as Shug Avery, Peyton Rowe as Squeak, Kristen Lowe as Doris, Shantel Cribbs as Darlene, China Orr as Jarene, Antoine L. Smith as Pa, Brandon Smith as Harpo, Lorenzo Rush Jr. as Ol' Mister, Galen J. Williams as Grady, and Zuri Craig as Preacher.

The Color Purple Audio Experience: A Benefit for Black Womxn runs November 26-December 6.

Against the backdrop of the #BlackLivesMatter and #metoo movements, The Color Purple Audio Experience seeks to provide innovative entertainment for global audiences, that gives them the opportunity to enjoy the story of "The Color Purple" in a new way, while raising funds for and drawing attention to grassroot organizations that align with the themes uplifted in the story.

OurSomewhere Digital Productions, founded by black creators, is not only committed to creating opportunities for communities and artists of color but is also passionate about using art to awaken audiences to a movement of social action through storytelling.

Learn more at https://www.thecolorpurpleaudiox.com/.