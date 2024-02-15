Full Cast Set for THE SLOW DANCE at 59E59 Theaters

The complete cast has been revealed for The Slow Dance. Written by Lisi DeHaas and directed by Lily Kanter Riopelle, The Slow Dance begins previews on March 8 in 59E59’s Theater C and opens March 13 for a run through March 23, 2024.



The cast of The Slow Dance will include Blair Baker (The Play That Goes Wrong), Cary Donaldson (Straight White Men), Jasminn Johnson (Ain’t No Mo’), Peggy J Scott (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone), and Lucy York (Sleep No More).



The Slow Dance will feature scenic design by Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma, costume design by Phương Nguyễn, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Bailey Trierweiler & UptownWorks, original music by Bailey Trierweiler & Evan C. Anderson, and props design by Paul Birtwistle. Claire Yenson is the Casting Director, Leana Gardella is the Intimacy/Fight Choreographer, Emilio Ramos is the Choreographer, and Erica Zippel Schnitzer is the Production Stage Manager.



A mother and son are at a crossroads. She's finally ready to leave the family home. He's pushing fifty and just got engaged. When his fiancée hires a professional organizer to facilitate her future mother-in-law's move, more gets dismantled than just the furniture.



When change feels like the death of everything you’ve ever known, and the thing you know best is fear of change, is letting go even possible?



The Slow Dance is a thoughtful and funny look at family, identity, and the ties that can either bind or smother. A reminder that while life’s big changes can throw us off our rhythm we can learn the steps to a new dance at any age.



The performance schedule for The Slow Dance is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30PM. Exceptions: there will be no performance Saturday March 9 at 2:30PM.



Tickets to The Slow Dance are $27 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/the-slow-dance/.