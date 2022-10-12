Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for BOSWELL at 59E59 Theaters

Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for BOSWELL at 59E59 Theaters

Heart and mind spar wittily in this comedic drama about friendship, tolerance, and the written word.  

Oct. 12, 2022  

59E59 Theaters and MHK Productions announced casting for Boswell by Marie Kohler (The Dig) and directed by Laura Gordon (She Stoops to Conquer). Boswell begins previews November 12, 2022, in Theater C and opens November 16 for a run through December 4, 2022.

The cast of Boswell will include Phoebe González (Love's Labour's Lost), Rebecca Hurd (Relentless), Josh Krause (Rough Crossing), Miriam A. Laube (Bombay Dreams), Brian Mani (The Merry Wives of Windsor) and Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet). Liz Days (13th of Paris), R. Ward Duffy (The Tempest), Emily Fury Daly (The Crossword Play), Ty Fanning (LINDIWE) and Rex Young (The Copper Children) serve as Understudies.

Boswell will feature scenic design by Jody Sekas. costume design by Misti Bradford, sound design by Josh Schmidt and lighting design by Katy Atwell. Eva Breneman serves as Dialect Coach, with Maria Gillespie as Movement Coach and Jody Sekas as Props Master. Jane Heer is the Stage Manager, Brandy Kline is the Production Manager, with Tony Lyons as Technical Director and Bobby Sharon as Assistant Stage Manager and Wardrobe.

An ambitious 20th century academic discovers James Boswell's lost journals and finds she cannot resist his 18th century literary charms. While reading about his wild and wooly adventures in "A Tour of the Scottish Hebrides" with Samuel Johnson, she is coaxed towards a life of greater authenticity - and fun! Heart and mind spar wittily in this comedic drama about friendship, tolerance, and the written word.

The performance schedule for Boswell is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance Thursday November 24.

Tickets to Boswell begin at $30 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/boswell/.

Founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, MHK Productions' mission is to cultivate and produce meaningful plays and other performances that explore shadows, seek answers, express wonder and share common ground.

ABOUT 59E59

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org


Regional Awards


