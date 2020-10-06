Four Walls Theater Presents BARS

“BARS” will livestream on Saturday, October 17th at 8pm EST.

The world premiere of "BARS", a new drama by Pravin Wilkins will livestream on Saturday, October 17th at 8pm EST/ 7pm CST/ 5pm PT and Sunday October 18th at 2pm EST/ 1pm CST/ 11 am PT and will be available for a limited time through October 31st. This production will be directed by Heather Harvey. Sound design and composition will be provided by M. Florian Staab. Part of the proceeds will go to benefit theKEEPERS (https://www.followthekeepers.com).

Pravin Wilkins' new play, "BARS", takes place in Oklahoma City, a light-blue island in the middle of a deep-red state, a group of activists have been arrested for protesting the construction of a new oil pipeline. The harshest sentence of all has been reserved for a young, recently resettled refugee named Robi. This incendiary case triggers the surprise--and covert--homecoming of Dae, a recently-deported icon in the spoken word & underground hip-hop community. As prosecutors--led by District Attorney Alex Long--attempt to enforce the newly minted law behind the arrests, Dae launches an undercover campaign to earn Robi's freedom.

Pravin Wilkins is a playwright, poet, and fiction writer from San Diego, California whose works typically deal with race and class struggle and the many intersections between. In May 2020, Pravin received his MFA in Dramatic Writing from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama; currently, he is a Writer-in-Residence at City Books in Pittsburgh, where he is continuing his work as a writer and activist.

Heather Harvey (she/hers) is a Brooklyn-based writer/director/producer who specializes in nontraditional storytelling for stage, audio, and screen. She is one of the co-founders of Black Revolutionary Theatre Workshop, where she collaborates and raises hell with some of NYC's most powerful Black artists. And when she's not staying TF inside, she's walking the cutest dog this side of the Hudson River.

"Bars" features actors from around the nation: Janan Ashton (PA), Tracy Camp (CA), Xander Jackson (NY), Justin Lampkins (PA), Kalman Szili (CA), and Alex Titarenko (IL). Our stage manager is Kate Hohn (GA) and our graphic designer is Katherine Hintz (GA).

The spotlight charity for this production is theKEEPERS, founded in August 2020, rapper/songwriter Akua Naru launched theKEEPERS, an international Black womxn-led collective whose goal is to "build the first comprehensive digital archive... on the artistic work of womxn and girls throughout 5 decades of Hip Hop music & culture."

Four Walls Theater is a grass roots socially responsible theater that produces new plays through online readings and performances, working with diverse artists from around the country. Four Walls Theater honors people of all backgrounds and works to create a safe and supportive community for our artists and audiences.

"BARS" will livestream on Saturday, October 17th at 8pm EST/ 7pmCST/ 5pm PT and October 18th at 2pm EST/ 1pm CST/ 11am PT. There will be a talkback after the show on October 18th for those who donate prior to the start of the show. Donations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bars-by-pravin-wilkins-live-on-1017-and-1018-streaming-until-1031-tickets-122114061445

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You