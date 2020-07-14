Find Out Who Killed Alejandro Valdez on THE ALIENIST: ANGEL OF DARKNESS

Join an interactive 60 min virtual murder mystery inspired by the new season of TNT's Emmy Award winning series,"The Alienist: Angel of Darkness"

A first-of-its-kind, live and interactive murder mystery in full HD on Little Cinema's state-of-the-art virtual events platform.

Travel back in time to 1897 as an investigative journalist from The New York Times to explore and interact with 13 live theater actors as they live stream from 7 iconic, period-specific New York City locations.

Everyone is a suspect. Each with their own motive.

You have 60 MINUTES to spot the real murderer, get the true story and free an innocent man wrongfully sentenced to death.

FREE with REGISTRATION. Registration ENDS Friday night (7/17). Limited Capacity.

4:00pm PT | 7:00pm ET: Site Lobby Opens

4:30pm PT | 7:30pm ET: Event Begins

5:30pm PT | 8:30pm ET: Event Ends

6:00pm PT | 9:00pm ET: Catch the two hour season PREMIERE of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness on TNT!

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/who-killed-alejandro-valdez-registration-113036677746?aff=OUTREACH.

Learn more at thealienist.com.

