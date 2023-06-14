Final Week to Submit Applications for Fault Line Theatre's IRONS IN THE FIRE

There is only one week left to apply for Irons in the Fire, the year-round new play development series from Fault Line Theatre (Founding Artistic Director Aaron Rossini). Open submission for 2024 will close on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 5:00pm. All information about the program and the application process is available by visiting: https://www.faultlinetheatre.org/submissions.

Irons in the Fire is a year-round program that presents free public presentations of works in progress, typically hosted in an environment that appropriately celebrates that particular new script. These reading events are the culmination of a few hours, a few weeks, or even a few months of rehearsal, depending on what each project requires. This format for both process and presentation is intentionally malleable, as every play and every playwright requires something a little different. These readings offer artists the paid opportunity to experiment freely with their work, while offering an open invitation for an audience to join in the process of creating new work.

Several scripts that started their journeys through Irons in the Fire have gone on to world premieres in recent years– shadow/land by Erika Dickerson-Despenza (2019) premiered in the spring of 2023 at The Public Theater; High School Play by Vichet Chum (2019) debuted at The Alley Theatre in 2022;Bathsheba’s Psalms, Or A Woman of Unusual Beauty Taking a Bath by April Ranger (2018) had its world premiere at The Tank in 2019; and both Hindsightby Alix Sobler (2020) and Round Table (2018) by Liba Vaynberg were ultimately produced at Fault Line Theatre.

Irons in the Fire is currently in its 7th year, and the 2023 Irons in the Fire Cohort features four plays chosen from nearly 500 applications: Moderation by Lily Akerman; Apple Bottom by Karina Billini; Legitime by Zachariah Ezer; and marked green at birth, marked female at birth by Sophie Sagan-Gutherz. This year, in addition to Irons in the Fire, Fault Line Theatre will share the inaugural presentation of their latest addition to the play-development pipeline–Fault Line Theatre: (plays) In Previews. BACKSTROKE BOYS by Xavier Clark (dir. Sivan Battat) and THE BEAUTIFUL LAND I SEEK by Matthew Barbot (dir. José Zayas), two scripts selected from their 2022 Irons in the Fire plays.

Fault Line Theatre creates and produces socially relevant, character-driven plays for today’s audiences. By employing the best members of our artistic community, Fault Line Theatre strives both to challenge veteran theatergoers and welcome those new to the art form. Fault Line Theatre is small but mighty, and we will stay active, curious, and loud. We will create safe and inclusive spaces for our entire community of artists to work, grow, and experiment. We will listen, learn, and do our part to dismantle the ruling class, put an end to racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, white supremacy, and all forms of oppression.