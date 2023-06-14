Final Week to Submit Applications for Fault Line Theatre's IRONS IN THE FIRE

Open submission for 2024 will close on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 5:00pm.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

Final Week to Submit Applications for Fault Line Theatre's IRONS IN THE FIRE

There is only one week left to apply for Irons in the Fire, the year-round new play development series from Fault Line Theatre (Founding Artistic Director Aaron Rossini). Open submission for 2024 will close on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 5:00pm. All information about the program and the application process is available by visiting: https://www.faultlinetheatre.org/submissions

 

Irons in the Fire is a year-round program that presents free public presentations of works in progress, typically hosted in an environment that appropriately celebrates that particular new script. These reading events are the culmination of a few hours, a few weeks, or even a few months of rehearsal, depending on what each project requires. This format for both process and presentation is intentionally malleable, as every play and every playwright requires something a little different. These readings offer artists the paid opportunity to experiment freely with their work, while offering an open invitation for an audience to join in the process of creating new work.

 

Several scripts that started their journeys through Irons in the Fire have gone on to world premieres in recent years– shadow/land by Erika Dickerson-Despenza (2019) premiered in the spring of 2023 at The Public Theater; High School Play by Vichet Chum (2019) debuted at The Alley Theatre in 2022;Bathsheba’s Psalms, Or A Woman of Unusual Beauty Taking a Bath by April Ranger (2018) had its world premiere at The Tank in 2019; and both Hindsightby Alix Sobler (2020) and Round Table (2018) by Liba Vaynberg were ultimately produced at Fault Line Theatre.

 

Irons in the Fire is currently in its 7th year, and the 2023 Irons in the Fire Cohort features four plays chosen from nearly 500 applications: Moderation by Lily Akerman; Apple Bottom by Karina Billini; Legitime by Zachariah Ezer; and marked green at birth, marked female at birth by Sophie Sagan-Gutherz. This year, in addition to Irons in the Fire, Fault Line Theatre will share the inaugural presentation of their latest addition to the play-development pipeline–Fault Line Theatre: (plays) In Previews. BACKSTROKE BOYS by Xavier Clark (dir. Sivan Battat) and THE BEAUTIFUL LAND I SEEK by Matthew Barbot (dir. José Zayas), two scripts selected from their 2022 Irons in the Fire plays.

 

Fault Line Theatre creates and produces socially relevant, character-driven plays for today’s audiences. By employing the best members of our artistic community, Fault Line Theatre strives both to challenge veteran theatergoers and welcome those new to the art form. Fault Line Theatre is small but mighty, and we will stay active, curious, and loud. We will create safe and inclusive spaces for our entire community of artists to work, grow, and experiment. We will listen, learn, and do our part to dismantle the ruling class, put an end to racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, white supremacy, and all forms of oppression.

 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Cast & Creative Team Set for CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL World Premiere at The Luc Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL World Premiere at The Lucille Lortel Theatre

TheaterWorksUSA has revealed the cast and creative team for the upcoming World Premiere of the musical adaptation of #1 bestselling  Cat Kid Comic Club series by Dav Pilkey.

2
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Begins Performances Tomorrow at Theater 555 Photo
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Begins Performances Tomorrow at Theater 555

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon will begin TOMORROW, Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00pm at Theater 555.

3
Erin Daley Appointed Interim Artistic Director of Primary Stages Photo
Erin Daley Appointed Interim Artistic Director of Primary Stages

PRIMARY STAGES has appointed Erin Daley as Interim Artistic Director of Primary Stages, following the passing of longtime Artistic Director Andrew Leynse.

4
John J. Caswell, Jr.s WET BRAIN Extended at Playwrights Horizons Photo
John J. Caswell, Jr.'s WET BRAIN Extended at Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater have revealed a one-week extension of the world premiere of John J. Caswell, Jr.’s Wet Brain, directed by Dustin Wills, to July 2. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You