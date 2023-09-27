Fault Line Theatre Reveals Complete Casts for (plays) In Previews Workshop Series

Fault Line Theatre has revealed the casts for (plays) In Previews., their new play development program. Performances will take place at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theater, now run by Out of the Box Theatrics and Chashama) and tickets are available now at Click Here.

(plays) In Previews. will feature two plays, both selected from Fault Line’s 2022 Irons in the Fire workshop and reading series for plays in development. These plays are backstroke boys by Xavier Clark (Where Angels Fear to Tread) and directed by Sivan Battat (Layalina) and the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) by Matthew Barbot (El Coquí Espectaculare and the Bottle of Doom), directed by José Zayas (El Perro del Hortelano). Each play will receive four weeks of focused development: two weeks of rehearsal and two weeks of performances.

The first play in the series will be backstroke boys, written by Xavier Clark and directed by Sivan Battat. Performances begin on October 27 and run through November 4, 2023. The cast will include Anthony Adu (Duty Free), Ayse Eldek (“The Defenders”) and Mark Yowakim (Macbeth).

On his first day of swim practice at a brand-new high school, and country, Quentin befriends Zia, the captain of the swim team, and through their growing relationship they open up a whole can of worms. A coming-of-age story that grapples with the question of how can you hold on to your faith when your faith is showing grace and acceptance towards everything else but your own self?

backstroke boys will feature set design by Tristan Jeffers (Hindsight), costume design by Asa Benally (Blues for an Alabama Sky), lighting design by Xiangfu Xiao (The Diamond), sound design by Chad Raines (Laughing in Jail) and prop design by Addison Heeren (Round Table). Movement, fight and intimacy direction is by Alex Might (No Mercy). Nat Kelley DiMario (Lewberger & the Wizard of Friendship) will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Giselle Raphaela(Endgame) as Assistant Stage Manager.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Friday October 27 at 8:00pm

Saturday October 28 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday October 29 at 3:00pm

Tuesday October 31 at 8:00pm

Wednesday November 1 at 7:00pm

Thursday November 2 at 8:00pm

Friday November 3 at 8:00pm

Saturday November 4 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm

the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo), written by Matthew Barbot and directed by José Zayas, will begin performances on November 10 and continue through November 18, 2023. The cast will include Nate Betancourt (Drunk Shakespeare), Daniel Colón (Morir Sonyando), Alejandro Hernández (“The Horror of Dolores Roach”), Ashley Marie Ortiz (A Silent Exile) and Bobby Román (Don Juan).

In 1951, two would-be assassins on a train from New York to Washington, DC discuss their plan to strike in the name of Puerto Rican independence. The lock to their compartment is busted, however, and each time the door swings open they find themselves interrupted by figures out of art and history, reflections of what their country means to them and has meant to the United States. As the borders of their reality begin to shift and their train chugs along, the two must finalize their plan and decide how they want their sacrifice to be remembered.

the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) will feature set design by Tristan Jeffers (Hindsight), costume design by Haydee Zelideth (Wet Brain), lighting design by Xiangfu Xiao (The Diamond), sound design by Chad Raines (Laughing in Jail) and prop design by Addison Heeren (Round Table). Movement, fight and intimacy direction is by Rocio Mendez (Ain’t No Mo’). Caren Celine Morris (Hound Dog) will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Ariana Michel(Hungry Ghost) as Assistant Stage Manager.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Friday November 10 at 8:00pm

Saturday November 11 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday November 12 at 3:00pm

Tuesday November 14 at 8:00pm

Wednesday November 15 at 8:00pm

Thursday November 16 at 7:00pm

Friday November 17 at 8:00pm

Saturday November 18 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm

Fault Line Theatre: (plays) In Previews. gives artists the chance to experiment and explore their work, and it will allow the company to forge partnerships and create an audience to support each play on the way to its world premiere. Additionally, audiences will have the opportunity to experience some of the most cutting edge and innovative work as it is emerging. The must-see theatre of next season is already here, and Fault Line Theatre’s audience will see it first.

ABOUT FAULT LINE THEATRE

Fault Line Theatre creates and produces socially relevant, character-driven plays for today’s audiences. By employing the best members of our artistic community, Fault Line Theatre strives both to challenge veteran theatergoers and welcome those new to the art form. Fault Line Theatre is small but mighty, and we will stay active, curious, and loud. We will create safe and inclusive spaces for our entire community of artists to work, grow, and experiment. We will listen, learn, and do our part to dismantle the ruling class, put an end to racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, white supremacy, and all forms of oppression.

backstroke boys

Xavier Clark [he/him] is a multidisciplinary theatre artist, born and raised in Turkey. As a playwright, his full-length plays include Where Angels Fear to Tread (Workshop: Echo Theatre Company, Los Angeles), supper (Workshop: National Black Theatre, Semi-Finalist: 2021 IATI Theatre Cimientos), retrofit(s) (Semi-Finalist: 2020 O’Neill Center NPC, 2020 Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, Finalist: 2019 Mitten Lab, The Lark 2019 Playwrights' Week) and backstroke boys (Finalist: New Harmony Project 2020 Spring Conference, 2019 Theatre Viscera Queer Playwriting Contest). He was a semi-finalist for The Civilians’ 2020-21 R&D Group, a finalist for the National Black Theatre’s 2020-21 I AM SOUL Playwright Residency and was a member of Echo Theatre’s 2020 National Young Playwrights Residency. He has worked at many theaters across the country in various capacities including Williamstown Theatre Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Ojai Playwrights Conference, The Civilians and more. He earned his B.F.A. from NYU Tisch and his M.F.A. from UC San Diego.

Sivan Battat [she/they] is a theatre director & cultural organizer, and the Director of New Work Development at Noor Theatre. Sivan has developed work with companies including Roundabout, the Park Avenue Armory, NYTW, Drama League, Atlantic, Ars Nova, National Queer Theatre, New Georges, Goodman, New York Stage & Film, Cape Cod Theatre Project, Mercury Store, Long Wharf, MCC, and more. Recent credits include: Layalina (World Premiere, Goodman Theatre), Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Studio Theatre), Brass Knuckles (Ensemble Studio Theatre), Trouble in Mind (AD, Broadway). Fellowships include Roundabout Directing Fellow, Drama League Musical Directing Fellow, TCG Rising Leaders of Color, The Workshop JOCSM Arts Fellowship. As an organizer, Sivan works regularly with Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ) and has curated several iterations of Salon Al-Mahjar صالون المهجر, a performance salon for queer & trans MENASA artists. Sivanbattat.com

Anthony Adu [he/him] is an actor from Accra, Ghana, who holds a passion for telling stories at the intersection of laughter, hope, and unabashed queer identity within the African diaspora. NYC/LA credits include: The Cherry Orchard (SPTW); Voices from a Pandemic (Notch Theatre Company); and, a workshop reading of Xavier Clark’s ICONS (IAMA Theatre Company). Select Regional credits: Dave Harris’ Watch Me (O’Neill Theatre Conference); Pick Me Last (La Jolla Playhouse); Tomorrow Will Be Sunday (Chautauqua Theatre Company); Love’s Labour’s Lost, Cyrano de Bergerac (Colorado Shakespeare Festival); DragON, The Christians (Denver Center). Anthony Holds an M.F.A in Acting from UC San Diego, where select credits include Uncle Vanya, Heap, Everybody Black, The Jefferson Middle School Monthly (WNPF ’19). He has also trained with Chautauqua Theatre Company’s Summer Conservatory.

Ayse Eldek [she/her] Ayse (eye-shea) Eldek is a NY based Turkish-American actress. She appeared in many film and TV productions including Marvel’s “The Defenders,” “Blacklist,” “David Letterman Show,” “Bull,” “What Would You Do?,” “Sex and The City,” “Damages,” “Rescue Me,” “David,” “The Book Of Truth and Book Of Lies,” Oh Boy (Cannes 2008 Short Film Corner). Her theater credits includeCellophane by Mac Wellman directed by Jim Simpson, O Jerusalem by A.R. Gurney directed by Jim Simpson, the Turkish cabaret called The Three Apples, and three of her own pieces - Oh Boy directed by Trudy Steibl, To Love… directed by Zishan Ugurlu, and Bald Boy The Musicalco-written by Anna Asli Suriyah, all in NYC. Her works as a director include Emre Ozpirincci’s The New Yorkers, Bald Boy The Musical, Ed Stevens’ Bellini and The Sultan reading. She founded the Turkish American Repertory Theater and Entertainment in 2010 and she has been busy acting, writing and directing with her core members of the company. Ayse’s voice has been in many Turkish and International commercials including Wella, Johnson & Johnson, Apple, Vice News, 60 minutes. She is the voice of Caillou’s mom and Rosie and sometimes other various characters for the Turkish audience for the past 5 years. She is a black belt in martial arts. www.ayseeldek.com

Mark Yowakim [he/him] is excited to be rejoining Fault Line Theatre’s varsity swim team for backstroke boys! He is a Syrian-American actor and poet based in NYC, originally from Allentown, PA, and received a degree in Musical Theatre from DeSales University. Favorite credits include Money Heist: The Experience – NYC (Netflix), Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Shakespeare Theatre NJ), and several credits at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival such as Love’s Labour’s Lost, Charlotte’s Web, and Richard II.

the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo)

Matthew Barbot [he/him] is a writer from Brooklyn, NY. His play El Coquí Espectaculare and the Bottle of Doom (Kennedy Center Darrel Ayers Award, Kennedy Center Latinidad Award) received its world premiere at Two River Theater in January of 2018. Infallibility (2018 Sheen Center Playwriting Fellowship) was selected as one of Indie Theater Now's "Best of FringeNYC 2013." Princess Clara of Loisaida (2018 Columbia@Roundabout New Play Series) and Saints Go Marching were selected to feature on Steppenwolf's The Mix list. The Venetians was a winner of Roundabout Theatre Company's 2019 Columbia@Roundabout New Play Series. Recently, his short play A List of Some Shit I've Killed was published as part of the Red Bull Theater's anthology Red Bull Shorts Volume III. Matt's first play for young audiences, Stoo's Famous Martian American Gumbo, was commissioned by Peppercorn Theatre and was produced in Summer 2019. Matt received his MFA from Columbia University and was recently a New York Theatre Workshop 2050 Fellow and a member of The Civilians' R&D Group.

José Zayas [he/him] is an award-winning director. He has directed over 100 productions in New York, regionally, and internationally. Credits include El Perro del Hortelano (Gala Theatre), Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) (En Garde Arts), The Queen of Basel (Studio Theatre, DC), Exquisita Agonía (Repertorio Espanol), The Magnetic Fields: 50 Song Memoir (BAM, MASS MoCA, US & European Tours), A Nonesuch Celebration (BAM), Washed Up on the Potomac (San Francisco Playhouse, The Flea Theater), Undocumented (Joe's Pub), Pinkolandia andEl Coquí Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom (Two River Theater), The House of the Spirits (Teatro Espressivo, Gala Theatre, Denver Center, ACE, HOLA, and Ovation Awards for Best Production and Direction), Your Name Will Follow You Home, La Nena Se Casa, Love in the Time of Cholera, In the Time of the Butterflies, In The Name of Salome, Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter, Burundanga (Repertorio Español, ACE and HOLA Awards for Best Production and Direction for the latter two), Corazon Eterno, (Mixed Blood), Southern Promises and Strom Thurmond is Not a Racist (PS 122, The Brick), Useless (IRT), Father of Lies and Vengeance Can Wait (PS 122); P.S. Jones and the Frozen City, Feeder: A Love Story (TerraNOVA Collective); Privilege, Okay, Mrs. Jones and the Man From Dixieland (EST), The Idea of Me (Cherry Lane Theatre), The Queen Bees (Queens Theatre in the Park), Manuel Vs. The Statue of Liberty and Children of Salt (NYMF), Cancun, Chronicle of a Death Foretold (Gala Theatre, DC), Wedding Dress, The Island of Lonely Men (Teatro Espressivo, Costa Rica).

José has premiered works by Stephin Merritt, Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, Caridad Svich, Robert Askins, Thomas Bradshaw, Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater, Taylor Mac, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Lynn Rosen, Saviana Stanescu, Carlos Murillo, Rob Urbinati, Kristina Poe, Catherine Filloux, James Carter, Gerardo Cardenas, Matt Barbot, Susan Kim, and Jordi Galceran. Notable fellowships and affiliations include: a Drama League Fellowship, Lincoln Center Theater's Directors Lab, SoHo Rep's Writer/Director Lab, and the NEA/TCG Career Development Program for Directors. He is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, and he was the Resident Director at Repertorio Español from 2008-2018. José was born in Puerto Rico. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University and an M.F.A. in Directing from Carnegie Mellon University.

Nate Betancourt [he/him] is an actor and improviser from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Currently in the off-Broadway hit Drunk Shakespeare, his most recent film, a dark comedy short Crabs in a Barrel is on HBO Max. He is a frequent collaborator with the LatinX Playwrights Circle. Hobbies include film noir, gaming, and the hit TV series, “The Golden Girls.” Natebetancourt.actor @nate_no_chaser

Daniel Colón [he/she/they] is beyond excited to be working again with the Fault Line crew. His credits include Morir Sonyando (Felix) & Twist Of Water (Liam). When he’s not taking up the stage, he’s helping the community heal through laughter, creativity & more on social media. Follow him on IG (@colorwecrazt) for more shenanigans!

Alejandro Hernández [he/him]. Theater: Between Riverside and Crazy at Pittsburgh Public Theater. Peter and the Starcatcher, Wondrous Strange (Humana Festival) at Actors Theatre of Louisville. The First Immigrant, Orpheus in the Berkshires at Williamstown Theatre Festival, ElHurácan (workshop) at MCC. TV/FILM: “The Horror of Dolores Roach” (Amazon Prime Video summer 2023), “New Amsterdam,” “Law and Order: SVU” (NBC), “Partner Track”, “Set it Up,” “Monster” (Netflix), “Instinct,” “FBI,” “Elementary,” “Madame Secretary (CBS).” Training: BFA Montclair State University, Professional Training Company at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Ashley Marie Ortiz [she/they] is a proud NYC based Actor and Teaching Artist. Recent credits include: Prospect Avenue/The Miseducation of Juni Rodríguez (Ensemble Studio Theatre); Foul Shots (INTAR MICROTEATRO Festival); FUR (Next Door at NYTW); Scissoring (INTAR); Nervous/System (BAM); After (The Public Theatre); The Fire this Time Festival Season 9; Meet me at the Fountain (Lincoln Center Education); Malefactions (Chinatown Soup); Patience, Fortitude, and other Antidepressants (INTAR/LATC). TV: “FBI;” “Law and Order: SVU.” Web Series: “One Cuckoo;” “Cheer Up Charlie.” Member of UNIT 52. Thank you Mami y Papi, familia, friends, and all the communities I am apart for holding me with such love and care. Thank you Matt Barbot for continuing to share your heart and voice. It's an honor to speak your words. To the Revolution ‘24. Que vive Puerto Rico Libré!

Bobby Román [he/him] is ecstatic to be a part of Fault Line Theatre’s inaugural (plays) In Previews workshop. Other theater credits include You Will Get Sick (Roundabout), Don Juan (Westport Country Playhouse) and An Enemy of the People (Yale Repertory Theatre.) Television: “Blue Bloods, FBI, Bull, WeCrashed, and Mr. Robot. He is a graduate of the Heidi Marshall Studio, the William Esper Studio and holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama. @_bobbyroman