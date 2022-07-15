FRIGID New York to Present the Little Shakespeare Festival at UNDER St. Marks in August

FRIGID New York will present their annual summer Shakespeare festival, August 4-14 at UNDER St Marks (94 St. Marks Place between 1st Avenue and Avenue A). This year's theme is Little Shakespeare, which means all of the shows feature casts of five actors or fewer. Otherwise, any of the Bard's works are fair game! All performances will also be available to livestream from home. Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

As You Will

If there's one problem with the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote, it's that they've all been performed already. What about the virtually infinite number of words he hasn't written... yet? The players of As You Will take your suggestions to create the plays the immortal bard would've written if he hadn't gone and died.

Thu 8/4 at 9pm, Sat 8/6 at 7pm & Sat 8/13 at 8:30pm

Double Bill with The Fights of Shakespeare on Tue 8/9 at 7pm

Romeo & Juliet

We're Sister Shakes Productions, an NYC-based theatre company creating and supporting productions that center female-identifying and non-binary stories and perspectives. In this queer and gender-blind production of Romeo & Juliet, we attempt to interrogate the concepts of "masculinity" and "feminity" and center queer joy. Our 5-person cast performs an abridged and hilarious version of this beloved classic, and you won't want to miss it!

Fri 8/5 at 7pm, Sun 8/7 at 5:30pm, Thu 8/11 at 7pm, Fri 8/12 at 7pm & Sun 8/14 at 4pm

Unspoken Garden / El Jardin que calla

Robus Dance Theater Ensemble is a multidisciplinary production company dedicated to telling stories through the eyes and experiences of people who identify as women. Robus is focused on creating original works that touch on subject matters such as reproduction rights, love and mental health. Unspoken Garden/ El jardín que calla is a bilingual one-woman show. It pairs true testimonies from Latin American women with Shakespearean monologues to build a bridge between cultures. Using elements such as theatre, dance, and music. It raises awareness of how little our society has changed as women are still being silenced, undermined and living in a Shakespearean-like world that should no longer exist.

Sat 8/6 at 2pm, Wed 8/10 at 7pm & Sat 8/13 at 2pm

Brawls & Burlesque

Double Bill featuring The Fights of Shakespeare and Fortune Cookie Burlesque

Sat 8/13 at 7pm & Sun 8/14 at 2pm

The Fights of Shakespeare

Michael Hagins is an African-American Playwright, Director, Fight Director, Actor, and Producer. Michael is a Member of Dramatists Guild and an Advanced Actor-Combatant for the Society of American Fight Directors. He and his theatre company C.A.G.E. Theatre Company present Shakespearean Fight Scenes. These are snippets of traditional sword fighting scenes from various Shakespearean plays denoting when words are no longer enough to settle their issues.

Fortune Cookie Burlesque

Fortune Cookie of Books & Burlesque presents two burlesque numbers inspired by Shakespeare & hand-to-hand combat. The pen may be mightier than the sword, but is seduction the most powerful weapon of all?

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work without limit to content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and seven annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc