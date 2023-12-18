FRIGID New York to Present THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP This Winter

FRIGID New York will present the World Premiere of The Fantastical Fellowship: Final Quest for the Crisis Crystal XXVII!, written and produced by Andrew Agress, directed by Phoebe Brooks and Associate Produced by Greg T. Nanni at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Place

New York, NY 10009), January 25-February 9. Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm. Tickets ($25 and sliding scale**) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:575/.

The Fantastical Fellowship tells the story of a magical heroine destined to save the planet…. until she fails and it’s up to her ragtag group of misfit friends to pick up the pieces. The show spoofs and celebrates everything from Final Fantasy to The Lord of the Rings and is chock full of silliness and joyful audience interaction. After all, saving the world isn’t just a job for one person.

This is a show for fans of comedy, interactive work, video games, and nerd stuff. This is for people who attend New York Comic Con, the Final Fantasy concerts at Carnegie Hall, and the good folks who ensure that there’s a New York production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show pretty much every month. The Fantastical Fellowshipdraws from parody, satire, improv, and absurdism in its comedic flavorings. It has scripted jokes, improv, musical segments, and overall laughter. If you're a fan of Mel Brooks, Charles Ludlam, or The Reduced Shakespeare Company, this show is for you!

The cast features Stephanie Litchfield, Patrick Elizalde, Mary Rose Go, Theo McKenna, and

Becky Ho*.

*This actor is appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association. The Fantastical Fellowship is an Equity Approved Showcase.

**New York City performances should be for everyone; fans of popular media as well. As such, tickets will cost $25 but with a sliding-scale option so anyone can afford to see the show.

Andrew Agress (Writer/Producer) is a dramaturg, experience designer, and writer. Andrew received their MFA in Dramaturgy from Columbia University. Recent credits include Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, another fantasy spoof, as well as Jyoti's Bridge, She Walks the Air, and The Seagull (The Tech Rehearsal). Andrew also covers video game news and reviews for The Outerhaven. He previously lived in Chicago, performing and studying improv at The Second City Conservatory, The Annoyance, and iO. Andrew believes in making shows experiential and engaging the audience in the live event. www.andrewagress.com

Phoebe Brooks (Director) is a theatre creature interested in establishing a Theatre of Joy for artists and audiences alike! Recent work includes Charles Ludlam’s Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, LOVE (Among Dreamers) by Greg Nanni and Jyoti’s Bridge by Kanika Vaish (Columbia School of the Arts). Upcoming: The Amazing Doctor She Medicine Show (Edinburgh Fringe). Associate Director: The Da Vinci Code (Ogunquit Playhouse), ROCK MEDEA (Joe’s Pub). Assistant Director: & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim Theatre), Caucasian Chalk Circle (NYU Gallatin). Programming Director for Spicy Witch Productions. Associate Member, SDC. MFA: Columbia University. www.phoebebrooks.com

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc