FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's Aneesa Folds Will Lead CYCLOPS: A ROCK OPERA Off-Broadway

Freestyle Love Supreme’s Aneesa Folds is joining the cast of Cyclops: A Rock Opera in the role of Dionysus, the god of wine, women, and song. Folds joins the previously announced cast, which also includes Eric William Morris (White Girl in Danger, King Kong, Mamma Mia) as Odysseus, and Korie Lee Blossey (Disney’s Aladdin) as the Cyclops Polyphemus. Cyclops: A Rock Opera will begin performances October 20 at The Tank (312 West 36th Street).

Cyclops: A Rock Opera is a groundbreaking theatrical production that reimagines a classic myth for modern audiences. Drawing inspiration from Euripides' 2500 year old Greek Satyr play, the 90 minute musical features an original rock score by Jason Landon Marcus and Benjamin Sherman, with lyrics by Marcus and a book by Chas LiBretto. The musical, which was Pulitzer-nominated, will also include The Satyrs, a live band of shirtless, half-man, half-goat musicians, leading the festivities. Sherri Eden Barber (Resident Director for Hamilton on Tour) will direct.

Charles McNulty of the LA Times called the show “a musical for people too cool for musicals” and “a thrilling freak show.”

With a fusion of rock music, compelling storytelling, and stunning visuals, the cast of Cyclops: A Rock Opera also features Jessie Cannizzaro (Puffs, Gods of Comedy), Madeine Hamer (Mad Men), Tais Szilagi, Charley Layton, Patrick Harmon, Jim Bertini, and Danilo Randjic-Coleman.

“Aneesa was hilarious and moving in Freestyle Love Supreme and her performance has lingered in my mind for a long time,” said Chas LiBretto. “I’m so thrilled she’s coming on board as Dionysus and with her dynamic presence and outstanding singing voice, the show promises a unique and unforgettable experience.”

Aneesa Folds (Dionysus) was most recently seen starring in the world premiere of Trading Places as Billie Rae Valentine at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre in Atlanta. Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme (created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale). Off-Broadway credits include Sistas: The Musical. Other credits include Las Vegas Residency of Freestyle Love Supreme, North Shore Music Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, Arrow Rock Lyceum, Ragtime national tour. Film/VO: Alma’s Way (PBS Kids), Vivo (Netflix), tick, tick…BOOM! (Netflix). Features include Disney Channel, Sesame Street, and Rolling Stone.



Eric William Morris (Odysseus). His Broadway credits include King Kong, Coram Boy, Mamma Mia! He frequently collaborates with composer Joe Iconis, starring in Be More Chill (Original Cast Recording, Two River Theatre), Things to Ruin (OCR, 2nd Stage) and Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova). TV/Film Includes “Fleishman is in Trouble’, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “Mind Hunter”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, and the recent feature film Pinball (Hulu). Other Regional and Off Broadway credits include Michael R Jackson’s White Girl In Danger (2nd Stage/Vineyard) Richard Greenberg’s The Perplexed (MTC) Songbird (59E59, Two River), The Ballad of Little Jo (OCR, Two River), The Last Goodbye, Dog & Pony (both at The Old Globe). Eric is also a play, screen, and songwriter. His album of original rock music, ‘Do You Understand?’ is available on all streaming platforms. @theericwmorris

Korie Lee Blossey (Cyclops). His Broadway credits incluce Aladdin (Standby Genie). He was in the first national tour of Aladdin (Genie). Regional credits include Smokey Joe’s Cafe (NSMT), The Color Purple (MSMT) Tarzan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Peter Pan (Tuacahn Amphitheater). Korie was also seen as Dionysus in Cyclops: A Rock Opera at NYMF, Ars Nova.

Cyclops: A Rock Opera will begin performances October 20 at The Tank (312 West 36th Street). Performance schedule is October 20 at 9:30 PM, October 21 at 9:30 PM; October 26 at 7:00 PM; October 27 at 7:00 PM; November 2 at 7:00 PM; November 3 at 7:00 PM. (Running time is approximately 90 minutes)

Tickets are $35 and are now on sale and can be purchased through the official website: Click Here.