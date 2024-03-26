FOUR MEN ON A COUCH to be Presented at the American Theatre of Actors

The production will run April 24 to May 5.

Shining Star Productions and American Theatre of Actors will present FOUR MEN ON A COUCH at the Sargent stage of the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th Street NYC; April 24 -- May 5 (Wednesday - Saturday @ @ 8pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Acclaimed playwright Anne L. Thompson-Scretching employs biting wit in this play about what men talk about when women aren't around! Taking a Millenial/Gen Z approach to "The Odd Couple," FOUR MEN ON A COUCH finds three bachelors, kicked out by their girlfriends on the same night, ending up at the doorstep of Norman, whose wife and daughter left him with only a couch, a table, and three chairs.

Directed by Tippi, this 2004 Jean Dalrymple award-winning play returns to American Theatre of Actors with the following cast: Alan Walls, Kevin Leonard, Laquan Hailey, Rommell Sermons. Swing: Steven D. Clark.

Written by multi-award winning playwright, Anne L. Thompson-Scretching, whose many playwriting accolades include Audelco and Dalrymple Awards.

Visit https://americantheatreofactors.org for tickets and further info)




