FOUR MEN ON A COUCH to be Presented at the American Theatre of Actors

Shining Star Productions and American Theatre of Actors will present FOUR MEN ON A COUCH at the Sargent stage of the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th Street NYC; April 24 -- May 5 (Wednesday - Saturday @ @ 8pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Acclaimed playwright Anne L. Thompson-Scretching employs biting wit in this play about what men talk about when women aren't around! Taking a Millenial/Gen Z approach to "The Odd Couple," FOUR MEN ON A COUCH finds three bachelors, kicked out by their girlfriends on the same night, ending up at the doorstep of Norman, whose wife and daughter left him with only a couch, a table, and three chairs.

Directed by Tippi, this 2004 Jean Dalrymple award-winning play returns to American Theatre of Actors with the following cast: Alan Walls, Kevin Leonard, Laquan Hailey, Rommell Sermons. Swing: Steven D. Clark.

Written by multi-award winning playwright, Anne L. Thompson-Scretching, whose many playwriting accolades include Audelco and Dalrymple Awards.

Visit https://americantheatreofactors.org for tickets and further info)