FOR MOLLY Will Be Performed at Columbia School Of The Arts This Month

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Camille Z. Hayes' '21 production of For Molly.

For Molly explores the extraordinary four-decade relationship between the poet Mary Oliver and the photographer Molly Malone Cook. Between the East Village and Provincetown, through memories and photographs, the piece offers a portrait of Mary and Molly's romance. The narrative is brought to life in the blurred lines between dream and reality.

This project explores the following questions: Who gets to tell your love story? What are the ritualistic elements of intimacy? The production tells its own version of a true love story, not just of the artist and her muse, but artist to artist and muse to muse; two partners who couldn't be more different but whose drive and passion for their work built a shared sensibility that lasted over forty years.

The cast includes Carolyn Rose Friedman, Stephanie Litchfield, Kathleen O'Neal, Kanika Asavari Vaish, and Maya T. Weed.

PRODUCTION TEAM: Producer Ali Daylami, Dramaturg/Props Master Diana Fathi, Production Stage Manager Jianqiao Lu, 1st Assistant Stage Manager Eszter Zador, 2nd Assistant Stage Manager Mia Qin (c??ae??aoe?) Set Designer Isabel S. Nelson, Costume Designer Carla Posada, Lighting Designer Katie Whittemore, Sound Designer Matt Coggins, Director of Photography Tatiana Stolpovskaya, Intimacy and Movement Director Cristina (Cha) Ramos, and Company Manager Dani Turner.

For Molly Will be available for a limited time on our virtual streaming platform from June 17-26, 2021.

Reservations: To gain access to this virtual production, please visit