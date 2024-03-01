FIVE: THE MUSICAL PARODY Extends for Six Weeks Off-Broadway

FIVE: The Parody Musical has released a new block of tickets on sale through April 21. The world-premiere production, initially announced as a limited four-week engagement, will now play an additional 6 weeks Off-Broadway at Theater 555.

Look out SIX, here comes FIVE: The Parody Musical. Henry VIII and his six wives had nothing on Donald, the 45th, and these five ladies. Poised to make America laugh again, FIVE is an 80-minute, irreverent musical comedy revue starring some of the women in the life of America's past President. Ivana, Marla, and Melania are joined by crowd favorite Stormy and daddy's girl Ivanka as they each take the spotlight and sing their hearts out for your vote.

Presented by Five Musical LLC, FIVE: The Parody Musical features a book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun & Moshiel Newman Daphna, music and lyrics by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars, Little Black Book), and direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical, F#%king Up Everything).

FIVE: The Parody Musical features Anyae Anasia as Ivana, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple Tour) as Marla, Jaime Lyn Beatty (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, Starkid Founding Member) as Melania, Gabi Garcia as Stormy, and Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde National Tour) as Ivanka, with a special appearance by drag legend Jasmine Rice LaBeija as Hillary Clinton.

“The lightbulb moment came right after we saw SIX,” say Shimmy Braun and Moshiel Newman Daphna, creators of FIVE. "Who else can easily fight the battle of who had it the worst? … And so was born, FIVE: The Parody Musical, a primary held by the women in the life of our loathsome 45th President. It is a parody that, at last, gives these women their moment in the limelight …and a chance to ‘grab back.'”

FIVE: The Parody Musical features Orchestrations and Arrangements by Terence “T” Odonkor, Music Supervision and Arrangements by Lena Gabrielle, and Casting by Michael Cassara Casting. Scenic Design is by David Goldstein; Costume Design is by Florence D'Lee; Lighting Design is by Jamie Roderick and Marie Yokoyama; Sound Design is by Bailey Trierweiler, Kevin Heard and UptownWorks; and Props Design is by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager and Executive Producer.