FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Musicians Sign Local 802 AFM Contract

Local 802 has shared that "Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish" has agreed to sign a union contract covering musicians for this production. Therefore, the union is lifting their "Do Not Work" order for this show.

Read their message below:

We commend the musicians who bravely took a stand against the unfair contract and turned down the work.

This victory shows the power of solidarity. In the past 24 hours, we saw an outpouring of support on social media and elsewhere after we sent out our original announcement.

We thank everyone who stood up for the musicians! Remember: any time you're offered a job with substandard pay and benefits, please reach out to Local 802. When musicians stand together, we can achieve the respect that we all deserve.