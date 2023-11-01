F*CK7THGRADE to Return to Wild Project for Second Encore Engagement in November

Performances will run Wednesday November 8 through Sunday November 26, 2023.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys Photo 1 Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed! Photo 2 Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Photo 3 Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
World Premiere of COVENANT Extended at Roundabout Underground Photo 4 World Premiere of COVENANT Extended at Roundabout Underground

F*CK7THGRADE to Return to Wild Project for Second Encore Engagement in November

wild project will present the return engagement for F*ck7thGrade. Directed by Lisa Peterson (An Iliad), F*ck7thGrade features music, lyrics and concept by Jill Sobule (“Nostalgia Kills”), a book by Liza Birkenmeier (Grief Hotel), and music direction by Julie Wolf (Girlfriend). Originally seen at wild project in October 2022 and remounted in January and February 2023, performances for this engagement will begin on Wednesday November 8 at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009), for a limited run through Sunday November 26, 2023. Tickets are available now.

 

An adolescent romance, a brief rise to pop stardom, F*ck7thGrade is a queer musical memoir (about how we’ll never get out of middle school) conceived by award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule – whose 1990’s hits include “Supermodel” and the original “I Kissed a Girl.” F*ck7thGrade received a 2023 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical.

 

F*ck7thGrade will feature Jill Sobule, Julie Wolf, Kristen Ellis-Henderson (“True Joy”) and Nini Camps (“True Joy”). The production features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), lighting design by Oona Curley (Lunch Bunch), sound design by Elisabeth Weidner (Funny Girl) and costume design by Gina Ruiz (Coping Mechanism) and David F. Zambrana (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). The stage manager is Allison Parker. Gregory Kostroff is the audio engineer.

 

The performance schedule for F*ck7thGrade is as follows: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 7pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. There will be no performance on Thursday, November 23.

 

Standard tickets for F*ck7thGrade are $45, with premium tickets available for $55. Tickets are available now Click Here.

 

F*ck7thGrade was first workshopped and developed at City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh, PA, as part of the 2018 Momentum Festival, curated by Clare Drobot, Director of New Play Development, and Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Producer. It was further developed at the Colorado New Play Festival, Steamboat Springs, CO, 2019.

 

ABOUT WILD PROJECT

 

wild project, a nonprofit producer and venue, is an innovator among producing companies, supporting the diverse independent theater, film, music, visual arts, and spoken-word artists of New York City. Since 2007, wild project has presented and produced theater that enriches, educates, and unifies its East Village community in an environmentally responsible green space. Located on E. 3rd St. in Manhattan, wild project curates resident companies in its 89- seat theater and devotes specific initiatives toward LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC projects and the work of local East Village artists, to ensure nonprofit theater sustains its roots in the community. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and cultivates artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity.

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Alex Edelmans JUST FOR US Launches US Tour With Stops in LA, Boston, Chicago & More Photo
Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Launches US Tour With Stops in LA, Boston, Chicago & More

Award-winning comedian Alex Edelman's acclaimed Broadway solo show 'JUST FOR US' launches a national tour with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and more. Don't miss this hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of identity and empathy.

2
Lincoln Center Presents to Continue This Winter/Spring With Expanded Free and Choose-What- Photo
Lincoln Center Presents to Continue This Winter/Spring With Expanded Free and Choose-What-You-Pay Performances

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts ha revealed additional programming across the winter and spring, featuring expanded free and Choose-What-You-Pay performances.

3
SCENE PARTNERS Extended for Two Weeks at Vineyard Theatre Photo
SCENE PARTNERS Extended for Two Weeks at Vineyard Theatre

Vineyard Theatre will present a two-week extension for the world premiere of Scene Partners by John J. Caswell, Jr. (Wet Brain), directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown).

4
Roundabouts COVENANT Extends Through December 10 Photo
Roundabout's COVENANT Extends Through December 10

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced by popular demand a one-week extension of the world premiere of Covenant by York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You