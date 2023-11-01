F*CK7THGRADE to Return to Wild Project for Second Encore Engagement in November

wild project will present the return engagement for F*ck7thGrade. Directed by Lisa Peterson (An Iliad), F*ck7thGrade features music, lyrics and concept by Jill Sobule (“Nostalgia Kills”), a book by Liza Birkenmeier (Grief Hotel), and music direction by Julie Wolf (Girlfriend). Originally seen at wild project in October 2022 and remounted in January and February 2023, performances for this engagement will begin on Wednesday November 8 at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009), for a limited run through Sunday November 26, 2023. Tickets are available now.

An adolescent romance, a brief rise to pop stardom, F*ck7thGrade is a queer musical memoir (about how we’ll never get out of middle school) conceived by award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule – whose 1990’s hits include “Supermodel” and the original “I Kissed a Girl.” F*ck7thGrade received a 2023 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical.

F*ck7thGrade will feature Jill Sobule, Julie Wolf, Kristen Ellis-Henderson (“True Joy”) and Nini Camps (“True Joy”). The production features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), lighting design by Oona Curley (Lunch Bunch), sound design by Elisabeth Weidner (Funny Girl) and costume design by Gina Ruiz (Coping Mechanism) and David F. Zambrana (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). The stage manager is Allison Parker. Gregory Kostroff is the audio engineer.

The performance schedule for F*ck7thGrade is as follows: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 7pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. There will be no performance on Thursday, November 23.

Standard tickets for F*ck7thGrade are $45, with premium tickets available for $55. Tickets are available now Click Here.

F*ck7thGrade was first workshopped and developed at City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh, PA, as part of the 2018 Momentum Festival, curated by Clare Drobot, Director of New Play Development, and Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Producer. It was further developed at the Colorado New Play Festival, Steamboat Springs, CO, 2019.

ABOUT WILD PROJECT

wild project, a nonprofit producer and venue, is an innovator among producing companies, supporting the diverse independent theater, film, music, visual arts, and spoken-word artists of New York City. Since 2007, wild project has presented and produced theater that enriches, educates, and unifies its East Village community in an environmentally responsible green space. Located on E. 3rd St. in Manhattan, wild project curates resident companies in its 89- seat theater and devotes specific initiatives toward LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC projects and the work of local East Village artists, to ensure nonprofit theater sustains its roots in the community. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and cultivates artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity.