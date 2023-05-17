F*CK7THGRADE Returns to Wild Project

The return engagement runs November 8 - 26.

F*CK7THGRADE Returns to Wild Project

wild project will present a 2nd encore engagement of the critically acclaimed musical memoir "F*ck7thGrade". Nominated for a 2023 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, it features music, lyrics, and concept by Jill Sobule, book by Liza Birkenmeier, direction by two-time Obie Award-winner Lisa Peterson and music direction by Julie Wolf. "F*ck7thGrade" runs November 8 - 26 with showtimes Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday at 7:00pm and Friday & Saturday at 8:00pm. Performances are at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Running time is 90 minutes, with no intermission. Tickets are $45, or $55 for premium seating, at thewildproject.org.

With an adolescent romance and a brief rise to pop stardom, "F*ck7thGrade" is a queer musical memoir (about how we'll never get out of middle school) conceived by award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule - whose 1990's hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl."

"F*ck7thGrade" stars Jill Sobule, Julie Wolf, Kristen Ellis-Henderson, and Nini Camps with a creative team that includes scenic designer Rachel Hauck, lighting designer Oona Curley, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner, and costume designer David F. Zambrana. Allison Parker is the stage manager for the production, and Gregory Kostroff is the audio engineer.

wild project is proud to partner with IndieSpaceNYC, home of the @indietheaterfund. The theater will donate 0.05 from every ticket sold to IndieSpace, which provides responsive and equity-focused grants and programming to historically excluded individual artists, small companies, and indie venues in NYC. Visit indiespace.org/nickel to learn more about this program and how IndieSpace is helping Indie Theater thrive during Covid and beyond.

"F*ck7thGrade" was first workshopped and developed at City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh, PA, as part of the 2018 Momentum Festival, curated by Clare Drobot, Director of New Play Development, and Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Producer. It was further developed at the Colorado New Play Festival, Steamboat Springs, CO, 2019. It initially ran October 14 - November 19 at wild project.



