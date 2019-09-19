Exclusive Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Clutch Productions' THE WORTH OF WATER

Clutch Productions presents a limited engagement run of THE WORTH OF WATER, a new play written by Tira Palmquist and directed by Mêlisa Annis that will be presented Friday, October 4th through Sunday, October 20th, Off-Broadway at HERE, 145 6th Avenue, (on Dominick St., one block south of Spring St.).

This is the second commission of a new, full-length play from blank page to its world premiere on a New York stage by Clutch, the inaugural commission being the world premiere of Every Good Girl Deserves Fun by Heidi Armbruster (upcoming Dairyland at Playmakers Rep, Mrs. Christie at Dorset Theatre Festival). https://www.clutchproductions.org/theworthofwater



Elle is a struggling singer-songwriter in California. Rebecca is an unhappy homemaker in Wisconsin. And Ethel is bringing her daughters together for her 70th birthday to be momentary mermaids in the springs of Weeki Wachee. But as the fantasy dissipates, will they be able to swim back to shore?



The cast of THE WORTH OF WATER features Kim Crow (Wit, American Stage; Doublewide and Golda's Balcony, Florida Studio Theatre); Clare Latham (Currently in the Soho Rep company of Fairview (TFNA) // Two-time Off West End Award Nominee for Best Female Performer (Danny and The Deep Blue Sea; Southwark Playhouse, 2012) and Best Supporting Female Performer (Doubt, A Parable; Southwark Playhouse, 2017); Christianne Greiert (Every Good Girl Deserves Fun, Clutch/Walkerspace; Foreign Bodies, NYTW); dL Sams (Dietland on AMC); Michael Billingsley (The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, dir. Estelle Parsons, La Mama); Miranda Noelle Wilson (Ryan Rafferty is the Most Powerful Woman in Fashion, Joe's Pub); and Morgan Sullivan (Aunt Jack, Theatre for the New City).



The creative team features scenic design by Jessie Bonaventure, costume design by Johanna Pan, lighting design by Kelley Shih, and sound design by Brian Heveron-Smith. Lisa Stafford is the Production Stage Manager.





