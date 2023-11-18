Exclusive: Marilu Henner & Caroline Aaron Talk MADWOMEN OF THE WEST on The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales

In this podcast exclusive, Alan Seales sits down with Marilu Henner & Caroline Aaron to discuss their life, career, and new off-Broadway show Madwomen of the West.

Mary Lou Henner has been in seven Broadway shows, and two classic sitcoms, namely "Taxi" and "Evening Shade". She has five Golden Globe nominations, is a New York Times bestselling author of 10 books, and is one of 12 people documented with highly superior autobiographical memory.

Caroline Aaron gained prominence in the 1980s with roles in films directed by Woody Allen, Mike Nichols, and Nora Ephron. Her television career includes recurring roles in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Transparent", and "The Leftovers". A seasoned theater actress, Caroline has performed on Broadway and in numerous off-Broadway and regional productions.

Marilu and Caroline are both currently starring in the new off-Broadway comedy, "Madwomen of the West".

A dynamic duo with impressive acting credits, Marilu Henner and Caroline Aaron discuss their friendship, careers, and their play "Madwomen of the West." The two fondly share their strong and enduring friendship, how they met, and their mutual respect and support for each other despite their differences They also talk about their current play, "Madwomen of the West", the relationship they have with the other actresses, its success in Los Angeles, and bringing the show to New York. The two look back on how they got into theatre and what made them fall in love with performing. Marilu discusses her early struggles in auditions and how she learned to embrace her uniqueness, encouraging aspiring artists to celebrate what makes them special instead of conforming to expectations. She also talks about her highly superior autobiographical memory and the book she wrote about it. Caroline, on the other hand, opens up about being driven by early experiences with death, emphasizing the value of cherishing life and leaving a positive impact.

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.