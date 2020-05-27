EstroGenius To Host Watch Parties With The Artists Of The Festival's 2020 Short Play Selections

EstroGenius has been hosting Estro|Reads, streaming first reads and re-creations for Zoom of the 2020 Festival's Short Plays, and will now be hosting a series of watch parties with the artists of select EstroGenius 2020 Short Plays. Each play will premiere as a watch party on EstroGenius's virtual festival site, ExtrofromEstro.org, on Thursdays at 7:30pm. Tickets are $5 or $10 on a sliding scale and can be purchased online at www.extrofromestro.org/events. All proceeds go to the artists.

EstroGenius has been sharing and celebrating the voices of womxn for twenty years. Now, on a virtual stage, with the continued digital support of Frigid New York, EstroGenius celebrates its 20th anniversary with a riotous collection of performances by women, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and trans dance-makers, playwrights, experimental performers, teens, musicians, burlesque performers, noise artists, filmmakers, dj's and anyone else looking to break molds and crack gender codes. This "extro" online content from Estro brings you the art and the artists, the inspirations and the tools over these quarantined weeks across the country.

EstroGenius was founded in 2000 at Manhattan Theatre Source by Fiona Jones as a short-play fest to support dynamic female characters while celebrating inclusivity and pushing gender parity in theatre.

Heading into the 20th year, at the helm of the festival are Melissa Riker and Maura Nguyen Donohue. The curation and producing teams include Jenny Green, Vincent Marano and John C. Robinson.

Visitors to ExtrofromEstro.org can enjoy short, insightful interviews of over 15 actors, playwrights and directors by Jenny Green, lending her past BBC interviewing skills to EstroGenius.

