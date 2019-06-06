Eric William Morris, Mary Kate Morrissey, Shakina Nayfack And More To Appear in THE DISAPPEARING MAN at NYMF

The Disappearing Man, a new folk opera with Music, Lyrics and Book by Jahn Sood, Directed by NYMF's Artistic Director West Hyler, Music Directed and Arranged by Brian Cavanagh-Strong is set for three readings this summer as part of the New York Musical Festival reading series.

The readings will take place July 8 (12:30pm), July 14 (11am), and July 18 (10:30am) at Playwrights Horizons Stavros Niarchos rehearsal studio(416 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) and will feature performances by Eric William Morris (King Kong), Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked tour, Mean Girls tour), Shakina Nayfack (Hulu's Difficult People), Michael Cunio (Hairspray), DC Anderson (Phantom of the Opera), and Luke Wygodny (Once tour, Hundred Days tour).

THE DISAPPEARING MAN is a new folk opera that takes place backstage at a small-time circus in 1936. A magician and his lovely assistant fight to break free of the roles they've always played and start anew, while the Lion Tamer, Ringmaster, Acrobats and Clowns fight to keep their found family together.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director, West Hyler is the Artistic Director of NYMF, director the upcoming Big Apple Circus and recently a writer/director on Cirque du Soleil's Paramour on Broadway. Music Director, Brian Cavanagh-Strong recently Music Supervised John Cameron Mitchell's 10 episode podcast musical Anthem: Homunculus (Illuminary), and has written music for several plays by Julia May Jonas.

Writer and Composer, Jahn Sood is an Indian-American writer and composer based in New York City. He wrote the script and score for the short film We Were An Island (2019) and musicals: The Disappearing Man, In A Sea of Faces, Vital Signs, With You Always which have been in New York, regionally and internationally. He assisted on the scores of Showtime's Nurse Jackie, HBO's Bored to Death, Netflix' The Good Cop, AMC's Feed the Beast, and several films. He was a founding member of Ezra Furman & the Harpoons and toured nationally with the group. BA: Tufts University (International Relations), MFA: NYU Tisch (Musical Theater Writing).

