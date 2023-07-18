Enjoy an Outdoor Performance of Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST in Rhode Island's Wilcox Park

Learn about the Colonial Theatre and The Tempest production.

Jul. 18, 2023

Enjoy an Outdoor Performance of Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST in Rhode Island's Wilcox Park

The Colonial Theatre will present William Shakespeare's classic play THE TEMPEST outdoors in Westerly, Rhode Island's Wilcox Park. The production marks the Colonial Theatre's 32nd year of presenting professional classic theatre on an outdoor stage, free to the public.

The Colonial Theatre's production is directed by Marion Markham, with stage management by Lisa Stafford, and production management by Aurora Productions. The cast features Matt Arnold, Dylan Bowden, Nicholas Byers, Jamie Dufault, Lee Fitzpatrick, Jason Guy, David Heron, Gary Allan Poe, Lindsey Rodriguez, Patrick Mark Saunders, Peter Tedeschi, and Ryan Zemanek.

THE TEMPEST performs Wednesdays through Sundays July 22 through August 12 at 8pm. The performance on Wednesday, August 2nd will begin at 6pm. The performance is free with advance registration requested at colonialtheatreart.org. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and refreshments, and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show. Pre-show musical entertainment presented by The United Theater can be enjoyed at the park gazebo 90 minutes before each performance. Performances are weather-permitting. A rain-date performance is reserved for Sunday, August 13th at 8pm. The performance will last approximately 90 minutes in duration. Visit the Colonial Theatre's website for cancellation information. For a full schedule of pre-show musical performances and more information, visit colonialtheatreart.org.

ABOUT THE COLONIAL THEATRE

The Colonial Theatre of Rhode Island is committed to producing professional theatre of the highest quality, which includes providing an outdoor, summer theatre festival, and to establishing a series of educational programs and training opportunities for both children and adults designed to enhance both knowledge and appreciation of Theatre Arts.



