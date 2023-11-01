Encore PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT Takes The Stage At United Solo This Sunday

Step into a world where laughter, pain, struggle, and heartwarming moments collide in a dazzling display of humanity's shared experiences. Letta Neely's solo spoken word play, "Pulling It All Into The Current," invites you on an enthralling journey where the skies are adorned with the same stars, but every soul beneath them weaves a unique and colorful tapestry of stories.

Uncover the Joy and Struggle of Life: In this extraordinary play, you'll meet a captivating cast of characters from all walks of life. From the spirited fifteen-year-old Rhonda to the wise and seasoned Veteran Hutsey, each character takes center stage with their own story. Get ready to laugh, cry, and celebrate with teenagers, veterans, elders, addicts, queers, teachers, and many more as their lives intersect in unpredictable and extraordinary ways.

An Uncharted Landscape: "What's the aerial view of the terrain? What does the map look like when you turn it inside out?" This production explores the hidden landscapes of the human experience, offering a fresh perspective on the intricacies of existence. You'll be swept into the transformative moments, where heartaches and triumphs come together to create a stunning mosaic of life's ups and downs.

A Joyous Playground of Emotions: "Pulling It All Into The Current" is not just a play; it's an unforgettable odyssey through the humor, joy, and vibrancy of our shared human journey. Get ready to embark on an adventure that will leave you inspired and uplifted, reminding you that we are all connected by the threads of our stories, no matter how different they may seem.

Don't miss out on this magical exploration of the human spirit. Join us as we dive headfirst into the intricate minefields and joyous playgrounds of life. "Pulling It All Into The Current" promises to be an unforgettable experience that will have you laughing, crying, and reflecting on a beautiful tapestry of stories from the neighborhood.

Don't miss the chance to witness this exceptional encore performance of "Pulling It All Into The Current" at the renowned United Solo Theater Festival. Be part of the celebration of the human spirit, spoken word, and the shared human experience that transcends boundaries. For more information and ticket reservations, visit www.unitedsolo.org. Tickets $50

United Solo is the world's largest solo theatre festival, featuring an array of exceptional performances and artists from around the globe. It provides a platform for innovative spoken word and artistic expression, garnering recognition and praise for its outstanding contributions to the world of solo performance.