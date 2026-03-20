Emy Coligado, Dorcas Leung and More Join YOKO'S HUSBAND'S KILLER'S JAPANESE WIFE in Concert

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Neen Williams-Teramachi will present a concert performance of Brandy Hoang Collier (book), Clare Fuyuko Bierman (lyrics), and Erika Ji (composer)’s Yoko’s Husband’s Killer’s Japanese Wife, Gloria, with music direction by Lily Ling and direction by Jess McLeod. The show will play a two-performance limited engagement at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater. Performances will take place on Monday, April 13, and Tuesday, April 14. Tickets are $36.

Did Yoko Ono really break up The Beatles? Was Gloria Abe Chapman somehow responsible for John Lennon’s murder? Why do all these egotistical white guys marry Asian women? That’s weird, right? These questions keep Ruby Okamoto up at night. She’s getting answers—even if she has to summon all of Asian America into her insomniatic fever dream.

Yoko’s Husband’s Killer’s Japanese Wife, Gloria is the Vivace Award-winning musical commissioned by the 5th Avenue Theatre, developed at the O’Neill National Music Theatre Conference, and presented at the National Festival of New Musicals by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. Gloria has been developed with support from The Civilians, the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove, the MAP Fund, the NAMT Frank Young Fund, The Orchard Project, the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and Theatre Latté Da. Gloria was most recently named one of three finalists for the American Playwriting Foundation’s Relentless Award, the largest annual cash prize in American theater, in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman and Adam Schlesinger.

The production stars Emy Coligado (Broadway: Miss Saigon; TV: Malcolm in the Middle), Aury Krebs (Off-Broadway: Darling Grenadine; TV: Brilliant Minds), Emily Kuroda (TV: Gilmore Girls), Dorcas Leung (Broadway: The Notebook, Miss Saigon; 1st National Tour: Hamilton), Lianah Sta. Ana (Broadway: Miss Saigon; Tour: Waitress), and Lili Thomas (Broadway: Gypsy, Chicago; National Tour: Dear Evan Hansen), with additional vocals by Anne Fraser Thomas (Broadway: Queen of Versailles) and Jen Sese (Broadway: Hamilton, Hair).

Yoko’s Husband’s Killer’s Japanese Wife, Gloria plays two performances only: Monday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 14 at 9:30 p.m.