Emily Bautista, Steven Conroy & More to Star in PAIR at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters and No.11 Productions have revealed the cast for Pair. Written by No.11 Productions and directed by Ryan Emmons, Pair begins previews on November 3 in 59E59's Theater C (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens November 5 for a run through November 18, 2023.

The cast of Pair will include Emily Bautista (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”), Steven Conroy (Ye Bear & Ye Cubb), Julie Congress (The Public Theater) and Aubrey Lace Taylor (Drunk Shakespeare).

Pair will feature set design by Seth Byrum, costume design by Julie Congress & Kathy Cote, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, original music & sound design by Enrico de Trizio, songs by Danny Tieger, and projection design by Ryan Belock. Alayna McCabe will serve as Stage Manager.

Inspired by the lives of world-famous artists Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, Pair is a playful meditation on the nature of art and partnership. Claes and Coosje were renowned for their larger-than-life pop art sculptures that inflated everyday objects to extraordinary proportions. As the artists explore their creative process, something fantastical is happening as a pear (yes, the fruit) embarks on a worldwide quest for self-discovery. What emerges is a funny and intimate play about collaboration, imagination, and love.

Pair explores the duality of Claes and Coosje's 30 year artistic and romantic collaboration and their artistic vision. They carry on a spirited debate about color, composition, scale, and the messy, exploratory way that art is made in this refreshingly whimsical love story.

The performance schedule for Pair is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30PM. There will be no performance on Wednesday November 8.

Tickets to Pair are $27 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/pair.

Founded in 2008, No.11 Productions exists to collaboratively create new works and original adaptations as an ensemble. Our productions have the energy and imaginative zest of kids playing make-believe in the backyard and we invite the audience to play along. We believe in the energizing power of sharing stories full of hope and teamwork and strive to engage our audience as collaborators in the act of storytelling.

ABOUT 59E59 Theaters



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org