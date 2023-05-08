Ellen Foley and Robert I Rubinsky to Bring CLUB DADA/KABARET KAPUT to Dixon Place This Month

Ellen Foley and Robert I Rubinsky will return with their acclaimed show Club Dada/Kabaret Kaput to Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street on the Lower East Side) with two shows on May 24 and 25. Tickets are priced at $25.00 and can be purchased on Click Here or www.ovationtickets.com

Club Dada/Kabaret Kaput originally was presented at LaMama right before the pandemic shut down and the May dates begin a residency for the show at its new home, Dixon Place with added performances being announced soon.

Two ancient vaudevillians are forced to keep performing by outside forces and their own EGOS! The voice of a talking head controls their every move. Belting out tunes and hoofing, they are getting older by the minute somewhere outside of space and time-hanging in a strange Dadaist world-they are Kaput!

Under the direction of Tom Aulino, musical direction is by Charly Roth, choreography by Robin Carregan and the Weimer voice over is Jonathan Freeman (the voice of Jafar in Aladdin).

You know Ellen Foley who has been in some form of show business longer than she can remember. The thing that never dies, and she's glad about is her collaboration in the song "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" with Meat Loaf. Through it she remains a horny teenager forever. And in no particular order in her life experiences there is co-starring in TV's "Night Court", creating the Witch in Sondheim's Into The Woods, The Clash, "One Life to Live", Fatal Attraction, Hair, Blue Oyster Cult, Tootsie, Married to the Mob, Sally in Broadway's Me and My Girl, Ian Hunter etc., etc. Yes, she has been around a long time definitely with many credits to put in a bio.

Robert I Rubinsky

Now, Robert I Rubinsky (aka Robert I) is best known for starring in the original Broadway company of Hair, and on the #1 best-selling original cast album (for which he made $315) He survived the 60's, Studio 54, 9 months, and 14 days in L.A. and several decades performing in the Downtown 'scene'! Besides Hair, he also was Herod in Jesus Chris Superstar, co-wrote the cult musical Dementos and in this century he was Bobby, the Middle-Aged Celebrity, his late night off-Broadway tell all of being over 65, Jewish, gay and with Tourette's syndrome.

Tom Aulino (Director) is a New York based actor/director who has performed on Broadway and at many off-Broadway theatres including The Vineyard, The Public, Lincoln Center, Second Stage, Theatre for a New Audience and with the legendary Theatre-in-Limbo, as well as many regional companies. He has directed plays at LaMama, Remains Theatre (Chicago) and Kansas City Rep. He considers himself the number 2 fan of Ellen Foley and the number 1 fan of Robert I.